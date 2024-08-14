How Guardians Outfielder Jhonkensy Noel Has Helped Recent Surge
It's no secret that Cleveland Guardians outfielder Jhonkensy Noel has been a problem for opposing pitchers, as the youngster has helped spread joy throughout the city of Cleveland with his recent performances.
Noel's two-home run effort on Aug. 13 paved the way to a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs. But this big game from the 23-year-old was not just a one-time occasion, as Noel has been swinging a hot bat.
In his last seven games, Noel is batting .353 with three home runs and five RBI. His hot streak has boosted his batting average from .242 to .265 this season, and the Guardians have won four straight during the stretch.
One of the main concerns with Noel's "boom-or-bust" style of play is his high strikeout percentage. He has struck out in a staggering 31 percent of his 83 at bats during his first season with Cleveland. However, Noel has cut down on the strikeouts throughout this seven-game span, as he has only struck out twice in his last 17 at bats.
While it may be a small sample size, the number points to a potential breakout for the power-hitting rookie. During his time in Triple-A with the Columbus Clippers, Noel saw uptick in production when he cut down on his strikeouts. If he can find a way to consistently make hard contact and limit the strikeouts, he could become a crucial piece to the Guardians' offense come the postseason.
Along with his solid .265 batting average, Noel has nine home runs and 17 RBIs as a rotational outfielder for Cleveland in 2024.