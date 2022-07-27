Josh Naylor Always Comes Up Big In Guardians Wins

The Guardians had a great win last night over the Red Sox. They scored eight runs and had 12 hits against a team they have not played well against this season. One Guardian who played a big part in this win was Josh Naylor.

He had two hits, an RBI, and scored a run of his own.

Naylor playing well and the Guardians winning has been a common trend this season. Looking at what he does when the Guardians win, especially when the game is close, shows that Naylor might be the most impactful player in Guardians wins.

He has played in 36 games when the Guardians come away on top. In those games he is batting .326, slugging .600, and has an OPS of .982. This is incredible and just want you to want to get from a batter in the middle of your order

However, this doesn't even include all of his clutch stats this season.

Naylor has 28 RBI and nine home runs when the Guardians are within one run of their opponent. When the game is late and close he is batting .385 and has an OPS of 1.277 and has 16 RBI.

Those stats are the definition of clutch!

Obviously, there are other players such as Jose Ramirez or Andres Gimenez who contribute on a daily basis, but Naylor always seems to come up big when they need him.

The Guardians will need Naylor to continue to play this big role for them as they continue their playoff push and hunt for the AL Central crown.

