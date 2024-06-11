Angels Outfielder Should Be Trade Target For Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians were recently identified by ESPN’s Jeff Passan as “likely adders” at this year’s trade deadline and Jim Bowden of The Athletic reported that Cleveland is looking to add a corner outfielder.
If Cleveland does end up trading for an outfielder, Taylor Ward of the Los Angeles Angels would be a perfect fit on this Guardians team.
Let’s start with the offense.
Ward, 30, has put together a solid career since debuting in 2018. He’s a well-balanced hitter who can also hit for power when given the opportunity to do so. Ward has a slash line this season of .247/.324/.431 with an OPS of .755 which includes 11 doubles and 11 home runs.
He is also a right-handed hitter who has a .340 batting average and a .469 slugging percentage against left-handed pitchers this season. Another right-handed bat such as Ward would balance out Cleveland’s heavy lefty lineup which has been one of their weakness over the last few seasons.
What about the defensive side of a potential Ward trade?
Ward is listed as a left fielder, but he has experience playing right field and a tiny bit of infield earlier in his career.
If the Guardians were to trade for Ward, they could easily slot him in as the everyday right fielder and continue with their outfield of Steven Kwan in left and Tyler Freeman in center. But Stephen Vogt loves his versatile players and Ward certainly has the capability of moving around the field.
There are many possible lineups that could be drawn up with Ward in them.
Another layer of this is that the Angels are already reportedly listening to inquiries from opposing teams who are interested in Ward, per Robert Murray of FanSided.
No specific teams were mentioned in his report, but hopefully, the Guardians are high on that list. Adding a player of Ward’s talent could be the difference maker in a postseason appearance and winning a playoff series.