More Questions Than Answers For Cleveland Guardians At All-Star Break
Fans would've been overjoyed back in March if you told them the Cleveland Guardians would be 58-37 (best in the American League), leading the American League Central by 4.5 games, hit 109 home runs, and have the best bullpen in baseball at the All-Star Break.
That’s exactly where the Guardians currently find themselves as they prepare for the second half of the season. As great of a position they’re in, Cleveland still has more questions than answers as they look to make a playoff push.
Guardians Need More Offense
Cleveland started the season with one of baseball's best offenses, leading them to a franchise setting +55 run differently through the first 23 games. They’ve also gone from the worst home run-hitting team in baseball in 2023 to a top 10 team this season.
As great as this is, Cleveland’s offense has been spiraling over the last two weeks. They have a team slash line of .237/.311/.369 and an OPS of .680 over their last 15 games. Even more concerning, they’re only averaging 3.4 runs per game during that stretch and struggling with RISP.
The Guardians need more offense, but how are they going to get it? Will a minor leaguer such as Kyle Manzardo, Juan Brito, or Johnthan Rodriguez help or will the front office need to acquire another bat at the deadline?
Guardians Starting Pitching
The Guardians' need for more starting pitching is uncharacteristic for this organization. Typically, Cleveland is the team sending away its arms this time of year only to replace them with promising players from its minor league system.
However, Cleveland clearly needs one, maybe two, more arms for its rotation. The Guardians' team starting pitch WAR of 3.2 is the worst in the American League, and their starter ERA of 4.52 is in the bottom five in baseball.
Where upgrades will come from still needs to be determined.
Internally, the Guardians still have Triston McKenzie and Logan Allen as options. Both pitchers have shown promise in the past but have tremendously struggled with their command this season and were optioned to the minors. Perhaps a stint in Columbus will help one or both of them refind their mechanics, allowing them to rejoin the rotation at some point this season.
Cleveland also signed free-agent veteran Matthew Boyd for the rest of the season. While he won’t be ready to pitch until August because of his elbow rehab, Chris Antonetti was encouraged by the idea of him joining the rotation at the end of the season.
There’s always the trade market to make necessary upgrades. However, the price for starting pitching is expected to be high with so many contenders in search of another arm.
Can Cleveland Get Reinforcements?
A common theme here is that the Guardians need to add if they want to be legitimate contenders come October. Identifying what a team needs is one thing; actually, going out and getting those reinforcements is another.
Is Cleveland actually in a position to make that blockbuster deal to get a starting pitcher or an impact bat they need? We’ll have the answer to this question soon, with the trade deadline just over two weeks away.
The team is certainly set up to make a big move.
With all of Cleveland’s prospect capital, they should be able to make a deal with a team. They don’t need to trade for a popular name such as Garrett Crochet to have a big impact. ESPN’s Jeff Passan also reported earlier this season that owner Paul Dolan was giving the team more financial flexibility because of their success.
When Cleveland has a window of contention opening, the front office usually doubles down on it, and this season should be no exception.