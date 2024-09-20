One Major Cleveland Guardians X-Factor For MLB Playoffs
The Cleveland Guardians are back in the MLB playoffs, as they clinched a postseason berth with a win over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.
It has been a wild, topsy-turvy season for the Guardians, who appear to be getting hot at just the right time heading into October.
And now, a major X-factor may be emerging for Cleveland.
Designated hitter Kyle Manzardo.
Manzardo made his big-league debut earlier this season but struggled mightily in 30 games between May and June, slashing .207/.241/.329 with no home runs and seven RBI over 87 plate appearances.
The Guardians were relying on the top prospect to give their power-needy offense a boost, but the early experiment failed.
However, since being called back up in September, Manzardo has lit it up.
The 24-year-old is slashing .357/.413/.691 with four homers and seven RBI across 46 trips to the dish this month, including a pivotal long ball in a 3-for-3 effort against the Twins in the playoff clincher.
Manzardo's recent surge has improved his overall OPS to a very respectable .752 on the season and has put him in the driver's seat to potentially land a full-time job on Cleveland's playoff roster, especially given David Fry's struggles in the second half.
The Guardians have been in desperate need of offensive assistance, and Manzardo—along with fellow rookie Jhonkensy Noel—seems to be providing that.
What's more, Josh Naylor appears to be catching fire, and trade deadline acquisition Lane Thomas has turned things around after a miserable month of August.
But it's Manzardo—who mashed 20 dingers while posting a .946 OPS at Triple-A Columbus this year—who has been the most pleasant surprise during the stretch run.
Make no mistake: Cleveland will need Manzardo to continue raking in the playoffs. After all, this is an offense that ranks 16th in the majors in OPS this season.
We'll see if Manzardo can ultimately become a playoff hero for the Guardians.