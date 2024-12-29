Remaining Outfield Free Agent Could Help Guardians Depth
Depth is still a key issue for the Cleveland Guardians as the offseason continues and spring training creeps closer.
They specifically need to address their outfield position group, which was largely disappointing last year outside of Steven Kwan.
One veteran option the Guardians could sign to a short-term deal is free-agent outfielder Austin Hays.
Hays started the season with the Baltimore Orioles but was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies during the July deadline. Despite the movement, Hays still had a respectable season at the plate.
Across the two teams, he hit .255/.303/.396 with an OPS of .699. Those stats include five home runs and 20 RBI. The right-handed hitter thrives against the left-handed pitching.
He had a .354/.404/.537 slash line with a .941 OPS against Southpaws last season. Cleveland could especially need a lefty specialist if they go through with trading Lane Thomas, which they are reportedly open to doing.
A one-year deal for Hays would give the Guardians more outfield depth, a veteran bat in their lineup, and a backup option if Thomas is not on the roster next season.
A potential deal between Hays and the Guardians would be a low-risk, high-reward move with an extremely high upside.
Cleveland's finances have been a hot topic among its fans this offseason. Thankfully, Hays is only projected to earn $8.5 million next season, which should be in the Guardians' budget for 2025.
It'll be interesting to see what other moves the Guardians make before the 2025 season starts and if Hays is an option for them.