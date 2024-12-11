Is this Strange Guardians, Cubs Trade Back on the Table?
In late October, it was revealed that the Cleveland Guardians may have discussed an interesting trade with the Chicago Cubs back at the deadline, where the Guardians would have acquired second baseman Nico Hoerner.
At the time, it seemed like a bit of head-scratcher. Why would Cleveland want Hoerner with its middle infield seemingly fairly set with Andres Gimenez and Brayan Rocchio?
But now, after the Guardians dealt Gimenez to the Toronto Blue Jays, things are beginning to make sense.
The Cubs have been rumored to be interested in jettisoning Hoerner this offseason, so it's entirely possible that they fielded inquiries for him over the summer.
With second base now pretty open for Cleveland, does there remain a chance that the two sides could revisit talks?
Again, let's be clear: we don't know for sure if the Guardians and Cubs actually held legitimate trade discussions back in July. But assuming they did, it now makes more sense than ever for Cleveland to place a phone call to Chicago.
Right now, the Guardians' options are fairly slim at second base. At least in terms of big-league readiness. It's probably either Juan Brito or Angel Martinez, which is entirely fine if Cleveland wants to go with a youth movement.
However, this is a team that just came within three wins of a World Series appearance. You would think the Guardians would want a more established player at the position, which is where Hoerner could come into play.
Hoerner slashed .273/.335/.373 with seven home runs and 48 RBI over 641 plate appearances last season, and while that isn't exactly Jose Altuve-level production, it's still a step up from what Gimenez gave Cleveland in 2024.
Not only that, but Hoerner is also a wizard defensively and boasts a Gold Glove award from 2023 to show for it.
To put the cherry on top, the Oakland, Ca. native is still just 27 years old and is under contract through 2026 on a very affordable deal.
A month-and-a-half ago, the Horner-to-Cleveland rumor seemed strange. Now, it makes more sense than ever with the Guardians attempting to make a run at an American League pennant.