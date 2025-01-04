Three Guardians Prospects Who Could Make Big League Debut In 2025
The Cleveland Guardians still have holes on their roster, even after multiple trades this offseason.
Cleveland could turn to their prospects if the Guardians don't address these areas of need through more trades or a free agency signing.
Here are three of the Guardians ' prospects that could make their major league debut during the 2025 season.
Chase DeLauter - OF
Chase DeLauter could have made his big league debut in 2024. However, two separate injuries sidelined him for most of the season, and he only played 39 games across Double-A and Triple-A.
Still, he impressed in that short time frame, hitting .261/.341/.500 with an OPS of .841 across both levels. DeLauter followed that up with another impressive showing in the AFL this fall, proving he has little left to prove at the minor league level.
Cleveland needs outfield help, and when the time comes, DeLauter should be one of the first prospects called up in 2025.
Juan Brito - INF
When the 2024 regular season ended, Juan Brito had a difficult path to the majors. However, that changed in a matter of minutes when the Guardians traded Andres Gimenez during the Winter Meetings.
Now, some view Brito to be the frontrunner to win the second-base position battle coming out of spring training.
There are some concerns on the defensive end, but Brito's offense should make up for all of that. He hit .256/.365/.443 with a .808 OPS last season with the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A).
Barring a blockbuster trade or free agency signing that brings in a veteran infielder, Brito could make his big league debut as soon as the 2025 Opening Day.
Doug Nikhazy - SP
The Guardians have made some moves to address their starting pitching depth, but there are still some question marks in the back half of the rotation.
However, if neither Triston McKenzie, Ben Lively, Logan Allen, or Slade Cecconi prove they can be viable starters, Cleveland could quickly turn to the minors for their next best option.
This would be Doug Nikhazy, Cleveland's 25th-ranked prospect.
Nikhazy was called up to Triple-A halfway through last season and posted an impressive 2.87 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 14 starts. He deserves an opportunity to show what he can do at the major league level.