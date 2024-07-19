Three Guardians Who Could Break Out Following All-Star Break
The Cleveland Guardians are currently in a position to go on a strong playoff run come October. However, in order to solidify their standing as a contender atop the American League, they're going to need some players already on their roster to step up in the second half of the season.
These are three players who could break out for the Guardians following the All-Star Break.
Andres Gimenez
Even though the Guardians' offense has struggled over the last two weeks, Andres Gimenez's bat is beginning to heat up. He's hitting .288/.291/.327, including eight RBI, in the last 15 games.
Perhaps this two-week stretch is a preview of what Gimenez will do in the following two months of the season.
This wouldn't be the first time Gimenez has picked it up following the All-Star Break. The infielder has a career slash line of .271/.341/.422 and an OPS of .763 in the second half of the season.
It would be great for the Guardians to have a red-hot Gimenez heading into a potential playoff run.
Bo Naylor
Bo Naylor has shown flahes of great potential at the plate since his call in June of 2023. Specfically in the closing month of his rookie season. While the 24-year-old has struggled at the plate this season, there is a reason to believe he could turn it around following the All-Star Break.
Stephen Vogt has been open about the swing adjustments and timing alterations Naylor has made as the season has progressed. We've seen all of that work come to fruition recently as the catcher's OBP continues to rise since the beginning of June .
As Naylor continues to see the plate better, the hits should come back around too.
Gavin Williams
Gavin Williams has only made three starts this season due to the elbow injury he suffered in spring training. While his action this season has been limited, the hard-throwing righty is in prime position to be a piece to Cleveland's second-half success.
Williams has recorded nine strikeouts through his first three starts in 14.1 innings and his fastball velocity has looked as strong as it had been throughout his rookie season.
All signs point to Williams playing a key role in Cleveland's second half.