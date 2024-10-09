Three Cleveland Guardians Who Must Step Up In ALDS Game 3
The Cleveland Guardians were blanked by Detroit Tigers pitching in Game 2 of the ALDS. The offense needs a spark from someone to help them get back on track in Game 3 on Wednesday night, or they could be facing elimination on Thursday.
These are three players that need to step up to help the Guardians take a 2-1 series lead on Wednesday.
Andres Gimenez
Let's start with this: Andres Gimenez's defense has been fantastic through Games 1 and 2, and he played a critical role in keeping Game 2 close with his Gold Glover. However, the Guardians really need more from him at the plate.
Through the first two games of the ALDS, Gimenez is hitting .167 (1-for-6) with three strikeouts and zero walks. He also grounded into a double play during one of Cleveland's best scoring opportunities in Game 2. Gimenez was hitting .296 over the final week of the regular season, so it's not like he's in some sort of massive slump.
Gimenez has been batting in the back half of Cleveland's lineup against the Tigers and needs to help turn the lineup over to Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and company.
Bo Naylor
Bo Naylor got the start in Game 1 and came in as a substitute in Game 2. He's yet to record a hit in his six postseason at-bats and mostly makes weak contact when he gets the bat on the ball. Just look at the pop-out and ground-out on Saturday.
Naylor was struggling from the plate in the final month of the season and only hit .140 (6-for-43) in the final month of the season.
We've seen what Bo can do when he gets a hold of one and he does have natural pop to change a game with one swing of his bat. Wednesday would be a perfect time for him to break out of this slump and help Cleveland score some runs.
Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is the face of Cleveland baseball and one of the top players in the league. No one is going to argue that. However, the Guardians really need more from their All-Star third baseman in Game 2.
J-Ram hit an RBI double in his first at-bat in Game 1 but has gone hitless since then. He also uncharacteristically has a lot of swing-and-miss through the series' first two games.
Cleveland needs their superstar to be a superstar in Game 3. Luckily, Ramirez is hitting .279/.356/.669 with an OPS .925 in his 78 career games at Comerica Park