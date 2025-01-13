Three Cleveland Guardians With Something To Prove In 2025
The Cleveland Guardians have some established stars on their roster, including Jose Ramirez and Steven Kwan.
However, another group of players is coming into the 2025 season with an extra chip on their shoulders.
Whether it's overcoming past injuries or demonstrating their ability to take the next step in their development, these three Guardians have something to prove this year.
Brayan Rocchio
The Guardians are putting a lot of faith in Brayan Rocchio, especially following the trade of Andres Gimenez.
Rocchio had a phenomenal postseason, hitting .333/.421/.485 and a .906 OPS over 33 at-bats. Yes, he had some poorly timed errors that cost the Guardians, but his defense was overall solid, too.
This production was a far cry from what Rocchio did during the postseason. He only posted a 76 OPS+ and left much to be desired in terms of power and pop.
The 2025 season will be telling for Rocchio. Was the 2024 playoffs just a mirage, or is that the player he'll be moving forward?
Triston McKenzie
Triston McKenzie looked like the future ace of Cleveland's rotation during 2022, but he hasn't looked the same since an injured-filled 2023 season.
Sticks made 16 starts in 2024, recorded a 5.11 ERA and a 1.56 WHIP, and struggled mightily with giving up the long ball.
McKenzie will likely be fighting for a spot in the rotation during Spring Training, and Stephen Vogt is encouraged that he will bounce back in 2025.
This upcoming season will be very telling of McKenzie's future with the Guardians and as a starting pitcher in the big leagues.
Gavin Williams
At one point, Gavin Williams was Cleveland's top pitching prospect. He had a tremendous rookie season but had his sophomore season delayed due to an elbow injury.
The hard-throwing righty never really settled in after making his season debut in early July. Williams had a 4.86 ERA and gave up a lot of hard contact in his 16 regular starts.
The 2025 season will be Williams' opportunity to prove that last year's stats were due to the injury and late start and that he can still be a top arm in Cleveland's rotation moving forward.