Three Guardians Second Baseman Options After Andrés Giménez Trade
On Tuesday night, the Cleveland Guardians reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, sending 2022 All-Star and three-time reigning Gold Glove Award winner Andrés Giménez to Toronto.
After trading away a mainstay star from this year's run to the American League Championship Series, the Guardians will now need to replace Giménez at second base.
Pending the full official trade, here are three potential options in the Cleveland organization to replace Giménez at second base.
1. Juan Brito
After being acquired during the 2022 offseason from the Colorado Rockies in the Nolan Jones trade, Juan Brito seems poised to make his Major League debut at some point soon.
Cleveland's eighth-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline had an impressive 2024 campaign at the plate with Triple-A Columbus. He finished top-five in Triple-A in: doubles (40, second), extra-base hits (61, third), walks (88, fourth), runs (92, tied for fourth), and total bases (244, fifth), while ranking tied for sixth with 141 hits. He also ranked third in the International League with 84 RBI and tied for 11th with 21 home runs.
Defensively, while Brito played five different positions in the field, most of his time was spent at second base (71 regular season games, 64 starts).
2. Angel Martínez
Although he has made just one Major League start at second base, Angel Martínez could be another option for the Guardians.
The 23-year-old, who was promoted to Cleveland in late June and again mid-September, played 43 regular season games for the Guardians this year. Martínez batted .232 with 35 hits, seven doubles, three home runs, and 11 RBI. He was eventually added to Cleveland's ALDS roster as an injury replacement, grounding out in his only postseason plate appearance.
Martínez was primarly a second baseman during his Minor League career, making 183 regular season appearances (180 starts) at the position.
3. Daniel Schneemann
A third option for the Guardians at second base is utility man Daniel Schneemann.
After being promoted to Cleveland in early June, he batted .218 with 42 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 22 RBI in 73 regular season games this year. He eventually went 0-for-7 at the plate in three postseason contests.
The 27-year-old played six different defensive positions for the Guardians during the regular season, including six games (three starts) at second base. He also played seven different positions defensively during his Minor League career, making 128 regular season appearances (117 starts) as a second baseman.