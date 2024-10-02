Three Major Questions For Guardians As Playoffs Start
The Cleveland Guardians patiently wait to see if they will play the Houston Astros or the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS starting Saturday.
No matter who Cleveland faces in the postseason, they still have three major questions that need to be answered before the first game of the playoffs.
1. What Will The Guardians' Starting Rotation Look Like
Tanner Bibee seems like the obvious choice to take the mound in Game 1 of the ALDS on Saturday. However, Vogt wasn't ready to name him the playoff opener on Tuesday.
The rest of the rotation is a major question mark after that.
Matthew Boyd appears to be a likely candidate to be a starter for the Guardians in the postseason, Alex Cobb hasn't pitched in a major league game since September 1, Gavin Williams was supposed to come out of the bullpen on Sunday before their series finale was rained out, and rookie pitcher Joey Cantillo and journeyman Ben Lively have each seen inconsistentcies over the last month.
It's not that the Guardians don't have options, but it's all about determining where thet best fit remains an unknown to the outside.
2. How Will Cleveland Respond To The Bye Week?
A bye week is supposed to reward the two teams in each league that finish with the top two records. However, history hasn't always been on the side of the organizations that don't participate in the Wild Card series.
The Guardians are embracing the bye week, and Stephen Vogt emphasizes that he wants to give the team the rest they deserve. Cleveland isn't taking the days completely off and is getting work through batting practice and sim games.
Still, a week of not playing true big league games can't be pushed to the side or ignored. Baseball is a game of rhythm and routine, and that has been broken this week leading up to the playoffs.
We'll have to wait until Saturday to see if a rested Guardians roster can top a team fresh off a playoff series.
3. Will The Guardians' Offense Produce
Cleveland's offense was one of the best in baseball during the first few months of the season. However, the bats cooled off following the All-Star Break, and they were mediocre at best.
The good news for the Guardians is their best hitters are starting to turn it back on at the perfect time.
Jose Ramirez had a a .368 batting average and slugged .789 inlcuding 12 RBI and five home runs through the final 14 gaes of the season. Josh Naylor showed signs of turning it around over the final 30 games of the year. Andres Gimenez also quietly put together a strong final month of the season.
Will we see a Guardians team that has the ability to put up double digit hits in nine innings, or will Cleveland's bats take some time to heat up?