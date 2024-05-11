Underrated Guardians Prospect Deserves Big League Opportunity
Just because a player isn’t a top-100 prospect in baseball or highly ranked in a team’s organization doesn't mean that they shouldn’t get an opportunity to showcase their talent in the big leagues.
As long as a player continues to produce at each minor league level they’re at, they should get a chance.
This is the situation that Cleveland Guardians prospect Daniel Schneemann currently finds himself in.
The 27-year-old doesn’t appear on Cleveland’s top 30 prospects list, per MLB Pipeline. Then again, stats don’t lie and Schneeman is currently off to an impressive start to his minor league season with the Columbus Clippers.
He’s currently hitting .293/.434/.595 with an OPS of 1.029 including seven home runs and 29 RBI at the Triple-A level. These impressive stats come after Schneemann put together a strong spring training against big-league pitching.
Hitting is only one strength of his game though.
Schneeman has already played five different positions for the Clippers including second base, third base, shortstop, left field, right field, and center field. A majority of his appearances (15) have come at shortstop.
This is the type of versatility Stephen Vogt stressed would be important when trying to find young players opportunities. Schneeman has already proven he can play anywhere on the field while not letting it affect his offensive production.
The Guardians are looking for some sort of spark on offense, especially with the injury to Steven Kwan that could keep him out for up to another month. Schneeman could very well be an option for Cleveland and he’s certainly earned the opportunity to at least get the chance to show what he can do.