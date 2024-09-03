Was This Trade The Best In Cleveland Franchise History?
The Cleveland Guardians have a long trade history.
Players such as Sandy Alomar Jr, Carlos Baerga, Grady Sizemore, Carlos Carrasco, Cliff Lee, Michael Brantley, and Andrew Miller came to Cleveland through a trade. Now, those players are regarded as some of the best players in franchise history.
However, one recent trade may take the crown for the best deal in franchise history. On the morning of December 15, 2019, the Texas Rangers sent reliever Emmanuel Clase and outfielder Delino DeSheilds to the Indians in exchange for veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber.
It was a simple, swap between the two teams that would have a lasting affect for Cleveland.
Let's start with the Kluber side.
The 34-year-old was coming off a frustrating 2019 season in which he made just seven starts and posted a 5.80 ERA when Cleveland traded him away. Kluber was hit by a line drive on May 1, 2019, and a fracture was later revealed, ending his season.
Flash forward to the offseason and Texas believed there was still something left in the tank and thought he could be a valuable addition to their rotation. They were looking to compete immediately, and Kluber's track record as an ace made him an attractive addition.
However, Kluber only pitched 1.0 innings for his hometown team. After those 18 pitches, he was diagnosed with a shoulder injury that would end his season. Kluber then signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees the next offseason, and the Rangers got nothing in return.
For Cleveland, saying goodbye to a legend who carried the rotation to the 2016 World Series was a tough pill to swallow.
Now, let's talk about Emmanuel Clase.
The main return in this deal was Emmanuel Clase's velocity, which was added to Cleveland's bullpen. However, no one could have predicted what would come next during Clase's career.
Since joining Cleveland, Clase has posted a 1.68 ERA, 0.887 WHIP, 2.33 FIP, and an ERA+ of 246. He's currently having a historic season and just passed Cody Allen to become Cleveland's all-time franchise leader in saves.
Clase is easily the best reliever in baseball and a strong argument can be made he's currently the best pitcher in the game too.
Not to mention that Cleveland's front office recognized Clase's value and potential early on and signed him to a five-year, $20 million extension ahead of the 2022 season. This means he'll be under team control through the 2028 season on an incredibly team-friendly deal.
Yes, there have been other deals in the past that have brought All-Star talent to Cleveland. This article from MLB.com takes a great look back at some of those. However, the front office still gave up top-talent that would go on to have successful careers to bring in some of their best players.
For example, when the Indians acquired Grady Sizemore and Cliff Lee, they still traded away Bartolo Colon, who went on to win a Cy Yong a few years later.
Given what Cleveland gave up to acquire Clase, and the mark he's already left on the organization, this deal could certainly be considered the best trade in franchise history.
At the end of the day, it's a subjective argument, and each fan will have their own take. But the Clase-Kluber deal is certainly one of the best deals a Cleveland front office has pulled off, if not the best.