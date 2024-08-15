What We Learned About The Cleveland Guardians After Series Sweep Over Chicago Cubs
The Cleveland Guardians are back on track after sweeping the Chicago Cubs in a three-game series this week. Cleveland is now on a five-game winning streak and has extended its lead in the American League Central back to 4.5 games.
Here’s what we learned about the Guardians in their latest series victory.
Hope For Cleveland’s Starting Rotation
All hope for the Guardians’ starting rotation may not be lost after all, with two veterans showing they can still provide quality innings.
Matthew Boyd made his Cleveland debut in game two and threw 5.1 innings, gave up three hits, allowed one earned run, issued no walks, and struck out six batters. Alex Cobb followed that up with a strong start, pitching 5.2 innings and only allowing one earned run on three hits.
Seeing these savvy veterans come in and give the team much-needed starts is a nice sign for the rotation moving forward.
Jhnonkensy Noel Needs More At-Bats
This was easily the "Jhonkensy Noel” series as the power-hitting rookie showed exactly what he can provide to Cleveland’s lineup when he’s swinging a hot bat.
Noel hit two home runs in the first game of the series and even made a game-saving catch in right field. Big Christmas followed that up with another home run in game two, helping Cleveland clinch a series win.
Cleveland has been searching for a right-handed bat who can balance their lineup for the last few seasons. In a limited sample size, Noel is making a strong case that he should be getting more starts and not just being used as a pinch-hitter late in games.
Emmanuel Clase On Hall Of Fame Pace
Emmanuel Clase has been incredible all season, but his latest stretch is another example of why it’s not wild to say that he’s on a Hall Of Fame pace just four seasons into his career.
Clase closed out the first two games of this series, making it four straight days in a row he was on the mound. It’s rare for any reliever to make that many consecutive appearances, but Stephen Vogt said that Clase just wants to pitch in those big moments when the team needs it the most.
Thankfully, the American League saves leader got the night off on Wednesday and an off-day on Thursday to rest and get ready to go for their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.