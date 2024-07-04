Cleveland Baseball Insider

What We Learned About The Guardians After Series Victory Over White Sox

Bo Naylor's bat stays hot and Angel Martinez makes an impact in the Cleveland Guardians series victory over the Chicago White Sox.

Tommy Wild

Jul 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pinch hitter Bo Naylor (23) hits a walk off sacrifice fly during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 2, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pinch hitter Bo Naylor (23) hits a walk off sacrifice fly during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Cleveland Guardians come out on top in another series, taking two of three from their division rival Chicago White Sox

This is what we learned about the Guardians over the last three games. 

Steven Kwan Is (Officially) The Best Hitter In Baseball 

It’s been clear all season that Steven Kwan has been the best hitter in baseball. Kwan officially took that honor on Thursday afternoon as he reached the minimum number of at-bats to be considered a qualified hitter.

Now, his .367 batting average is the highest in MLB. It’s also fitting that Kwan jumps the leaderboard on the same day he puts together another three-hit game.

Bo Naylor’s Adjustments Working

Bo Naylor has been one of the team’s hottest hitters over the last two weeks and that was present in the Guardians series against the White Sox. Naylor was responsible for the walk-off at-bat in the series opener and went two-for-four with two RBI in the finale.

Stephen Vogt said that Bo has been hard at work making mechanical adjustments to his swing and fixing his timing. All of that has paid off, as he is now hitting .311/.347/.533 over the last 15 games. 

Angel Martinez Earned Everyday At-Bats

The Guardians recalled Angel Martinez ahead of Thursday’s series finale and he got the start in center field while hitting second in the lineup. He made an immediate impact in Cleveland’s order going two-for-four with a walk and scoring two of the team’s eight runs. 

Angel Martinez swings and hits a pitch
Jul 4, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Angel Martinez (1) singles in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Cleveland is in search for another bat ahead of the trade deadline, but Martinez has shown with his small sample size that he should got everyday playing time to prove he can be the offensive jolt the team needs. 

