What We Learned About The Guardians After Series Victory Over White Sox
The Cleveland Guardians come out on top in another series, taking two of three from their division rival Chicago White Sox.
This is what we learned about the Guardians over the last three games.
Steven Kwan Is (Officially) The Best Hitter In Baseball
It’s been clear all season that Steven Kwan has been the best hitter in baseball. Kwan officially took that honor on Thursday afternoon as he reached the minimum number of at-bats to be considered a qualified hitter.
Now, his .367 batting average is the highest in MLB. It’s also fitting that Kwan jumps the leaderboard on the same day he puts together another three-hit game.
Bo Naylor’s Adjustments Working
Bo Naylor has been one of the team’s hottest hitters over the last two weeks and that was present in the Guardians series against the White Sox. Naylor was responsible for the walk-off at-bat in the series opener and went two-for-four with two RBI in the finale.
Stephen Vogt said that Bo has been hard at work making mechanical adjustments to his swing and fixing his timing. All of that has paid off, as he is now hitting .311/.347/.533 over the last 15 games.
Angel Martinez Earned Everyday At-Bats
The Guardians recalled Angel Martinez ahead of Thursday’s series finale and he got the start in center field while hitting second in the lineup. He made an immediate impact in Cleveland’s order going two-for-four with a walk and scoring two of the team’s eight runs.
Cleveland is in search for another bat ahead of the trade deadline, but Martinez has shown with his small sample size that he should got everyday playing time to prove he can be the offensive jolt the team needs.