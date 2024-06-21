What We Learned About The Guardians After Series Victory Over Mariners
The Cleveland Guardians’ series with the Seattle Mariners was supposed to be a low-scoring affair with tight ball games that came down to the last pitch. That wasn’t exactly how it played out, but the Guardians still won two of three taking the series from one of baseball’s hottest teams.
Here are three things we learned about the Guardians over the last three games.
Will Brennan’s Hot Streak
The Guardians may be searching for another outfield bat to add to the lineup, but Will Brennan is making a strong case that he should be the team’s everyday right fielder moving forward.
Brennan had a tremendous series against the Mariners hitting .461 (6-for-13) and even putting together his first multi-home run game in the series finale.
Over his last 15 games, Brennan is hitting .326/.367/.565 and has driven in five runs. The Guardians need to ride his hot bat and get Brennan as many plate appearances as they can while he’s locked in at the plate.
Josh Naylor, Keep Hitting The Ball Hard
Brennan wasn’t the only player to have a multi-home run game against the Mariners. Josh Naylor helped the Guardians win the second game of the series thanks to a two-home run, four-RBI game.
Before Naylor blasted two homers off Seattle pitching, he put together one of the best and longest at-bats he’s had in a while which ended in an RBI base hit.
Naylor’s overall season numbers don’t look great at face value, but his .275 xBA paints a different story of his stats. He also only struck out one time in 12 at-bats against the Mariners demonstrating a positive plate presence.
As long as Naylor keeps hitting the ball hard, the hits will come around.
Guardians Creating Distance In Division
The American League Central is likely to come down to the final two weeks of the season, but for now, the Guardians have created a little separation between themselves and their division opponents.
After taking the series from Seattle, the Guardians hold a 6.0 game lead over the Kansas City Royals who are 3-7 in their last 10 games. However, Cleveland can’t get too comfortable because the Minnesota Twins are surging, 6.5 games back and are 7-3 in their last 10 games.