What We Learned About The Guardians After Series Victory Over Orioles
Just like that, the Cleveland Guardians have won another series. This time coming against one of the most dangerous teams in the American League the Baltimore Orioles.
This is what we learned about the Guardians over the last three games.
Gabriel Arias Leaves His Mark
Gabriel Arias started in all three games this series due to the number of left-handed pitchers the Orioles have on their staff. The 24-year-old utility player certainly left his mark as he hit .500 6-for-12 at the plate which included a three RBI game.
Arias’ role with the team was shrinking as Cleveland began to call up more prospects. However, this performance against the Orioles may have just bought him a little more time as Cleveland puts together their plan for the deadline.
Bo Naylor’s Bat
Cleveland has needed more production out of their catchers this season and Bo Naylor is finally giving them just that.
Bo hit .333 (4-for-12) in this series which included a three-hit game in the series clincher. He also only struck out once in those at-bats shows just how locked in he’s been a the plate recently.
If Bo can keep this production up then the Guardians’ lineup just got a lot deeper and a lot scarier for the rest of baseball.
The Bullpen Makes A Statement
Enough can’t be said about how impactful the bullpen was in this series victory. Yes, we’ve seen the stats and where Cleveland’s relievers rank against the rest of the league, but to see them shut down an offense such as the Orioles in a high-intensity series was a true statement.
The bullpen of Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis, and Scott Barlow didn’t allow a single run in game one Barlow came on to record a save with Emmanuel Clase getting an off day. After Logan Allen only lasted 3.0 innings and gave up six runs in game two, the bullpen pitched 7.0 innings and gave up just two runs along the way leading to another series victory.
This is certainly something special.