Young Cleveland Guardians Star Emerging As Major Offensive Threat
Despite the recent three-game skid for the Cleveland Guardians, star second basemen Andres Gimenez has quietly become the team's best hitter.
Gimenez is currently riding a 10-game hit streak that began July 25 against the Detroit Tigers. During the stretch, the 25-year-old has accumulated 14 hits, along with three doubles and two RBI. His production at the plate may not be coming in the form of pushing across runs, but his ability to get on base has allowed for the Guardians to quickly flip the lineup.
The sudden uptick in performance may point to future success, as Gimenez has struggled at times throughout this season. He finished the month of June batting .172, but was able to string together a few solid games in early July. Now, as the Guardians head into tough stretch, Gimenez has elevated his game to become a consistent threat for Cleveland's offense.
Gimenez was part of the Francisco Lindor deal that sent the former Cleveland shortstop to the New York Mets several years ago. It didn't take long for Gimenez to make an impact for the Guardians, as the young prospect was recalled late in the 2021 season.
The next season, Gimenez made the AL All-Star team and finished his 2022 campaign with a .297 batting average with 17 home runs. Cleveland acted quickly with the rising star, signing him to a seven year, $107 million extension.
Outside of Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez and Josh Naylor, the Guardians' lineup has lacked another bat to take this team to the next level. Lane Thomas was recently acquired at the trade deadline, but is still adjusting to his new team. Gimenez has emerged as the perfect middle-of-the-lineup hitter for the Guardians and will likely be heavily relied upon for the rest of the season.