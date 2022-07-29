Guardians Farm Report: Benson Extends Hitting Streak to 10 Games In Columbus Win

All seven of the Cleveland Guardians minor league teams were in action on Thursday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus shutout Louisville Thursday earning the win improving to 54-41 on the season in the rain shortened game.

Clippers starting pitcher Tanner Tully would earn his sixth win of the year throwing five scoreless innings allowing just three hits while striking out two.

Will Benson would extend his hitting streak to 10 straight games in the fourth inning with an RBI triple. Benson also walked and scored two runs in the contest. He has his AVG up to .279 on the season and leads the International League in with a .424 OBP and a .955 OPS.

Clippers left fielder Richie Palacios extended his on-base streak to 21 straight games in the first inning after being hit by a pitch. Palacios would finish the game 1-for-2 with an RBI. He would also score two runs and collect two steals in the contest.

Tyler Freeman got the start at third base making his first start of the season at the hot corner. For Freeman he would extend an on-base streak of his own to 11 straight games going 2-for-3 at the dish.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 1-2 2R 3B RBI BB

Tyler Freeman 2-3 R RBI SB

Richie Palacios 1-2 2R RBI 2SB

Bo Naylor 1-3 2RBI SB

Will Brennan 1-3 RBI

Tanner Tully 5.0(P) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

The game was tied at 3-to-3 entering the bottom half of the third inning when RubberDucks first baseman Jhonkensy Noel would step up and crush a solo home run to right center field giving the Ducks their first lead of the game.

For Noel it was his ninth long ball with Akron in just 21 games at the Double-A level. He now has 28 home runs on the season overall which is currently second most in all minor league baseball.

Unfortunately for Akron they would be outscored 3-to-0 over the final six innings dropping their second straight game to Harrisburg. With the loss the teams falls to 48-43 on the season.

Akron third baseman Daniel Schneeman did extend his hitting streak to 8 straight games finishing the night 1-for-4 at the plate.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R HR RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 2B RBI BB

Jose Tena 1-3 RBI

Eric Rodriguez 1-4 R RBI

Brett Daniels 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains right fielder Johnathan Rodriguez remained red hot at the plate giving the team a 2-to-1 lead with a solo home run in the 6th inning. For Rodriguez he has now homered in back-to-back games giving him 13 long balls on the season.

The Cubs would tie the game up at two runs a piece in the eighth inning. With both teams failing to score in the ninth the game would head to extra innings.

With the runner placed on second to start the 10th Lake County designated hitter Alexfri Planez would like a base hit back up the box giving the team a 3-to-2 lead. The team would add one more run in the inning giving them a two run cushion heading into the bottom half of the inning.

Left-handed reliever Raymond Burgos who had come on earlier in the game would stay on to pitch the 10th and hold South Bend scoreless picking up the win. The win improved the Captains record to 50-41 on the year.

Petey Halpin did extend his on-base streak to 21 straight games with a double in the 10th inning.

Top Performers:

Johnathan Rodriguez 3-5 R HR 2RBI SB

Alexfri Planez 1-4 R RBI BB

Joe Naranjo 2-5 RBI

Milan Tolentino 1-4 R 2B BB

Petey Halpin 1-5 2B

Rodney Boone 4.2(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 3BB 1SO

Raymond Burgos 2.2(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Ugly loss for Lynchburg as they would commit five errors in the contest and trailed 7-to-0 after five innings of play.

The Hillcats would get on the board in the sixth inning when switch hitting catcher Victor Planchart would hit a 2-run home run to left field making it a 7-to-2 game. For Planchart it was his first long ball of the season. He would finish with three hits on the night.

Lynchburg tried to make a comeback trailing 8-to-2 now in the ninth inning as they would put up three runs including a solo home run by designated hitter Richard Paz.

The loss drops the Hillcats back under .500 at 46-47 on the season.

Top Performers:

Victor Planchart 3-5 R HR 2RBI

Cesar Idrogo 2-3 R 3B RBI BB

Richard Paz 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Jake Fox 1-4 BB SB

Yordys Valdes 1-5 RBI

Miguel Vinicio 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 2BB 3SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

A's pitchers dominated a strong ACL Guardians offense on Thursday night holding them to just one run on three hits in the game. The loss drops the ACL Guardians to 22-13 on the year.

19-year-old third baseman Maick Collado was able to extend his hitting streak to 12 straight games with a base hit in the ninth inning. The hit also extended his on-base streak to 20 straight games.

Top Performers:

Robert Lopez 1-2

Maick Collado 1-4

Manuel Mejias 1-4

Juan Benjamin 0-3 R BB

Alonzo Richardson 4.1(IP) 6H 4R 2ER 1BB 5SO

Darlin Noboa 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The DSL Guardians (Blue) squad fall to 19-19 on the season scoring just one run on three hits while allowing 12 runs in just seven innings of play Thursday.

19-year-old left fielder Erickson Sarita went 2-for-2 in the contest. Sarita has now reached base in nine straight games.

Top Performers:

Erickson Sarita 2-2

Oscar Cedeno 1-3 R

Jeffrey Mercedes 0-1 RBI

Jose Ramirez 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

The DSL Guardians (Red) team continued their downward spiral falling to 10-29 on the season with their loss to the Astros (Blue) squad.

17-year-old infield prospect Pedro Hernandez extended his on-base streak to 22 straight games reaching base twice going 1-for-3 with a walk while scoring and driving in a run. The 22-game streak is currently the longest active on-base streak in the Guardians system.

Top Performers:

Richard Polanco 1-4 2B 2RBI

Yefri Rivera 1-4 R 2B RBI

Pedro Hernandez 1-3 R RBI BB

Jaison Chourio 1-3 R BB

Victor Izturis 1-3 R

Diovel Mariano 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

