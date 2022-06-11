Guardians Farm Report: Curry Strikes Out Career High 12 In Akron Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Full day of action throughout the Cleveland Guardians farm system on Friday as all seven teams playing games.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus trailing 3-to-0 in the fourth inning would tie the game up on a two-run double off the bat of Bryan Lavastida then a sacrifice fly by David Fry.

Clippers starter Peyton Battenfield would relinquish the lead in the sixth inning as the Indians would tack on two runs taking a 5-to-3 lead. Battenfield would allow five runs over six innings of work while striking out six suffering his fourth loss of the season.

Columbus would get a bases loaded RBI walk by Nolan Jones in the ninth inning, but it would not be enough falling by the final score of 5-to-4. With the loss Columbus falls to 34-24 on the year.

Top Performers:

Nolan Jones 1-3 R 2B RBI 2BB

Bryan Lavastida 1-4 2B 2RBI

Will Brennan 3-5 SB Fry 0-2 RBI

James Karinchak 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron starter Xzavion Curry would set career highs in strikeouts and innings pitched in the game earning his fourth win of the season.

Curry facing a tough Patriots offense struck out 12 over seven innings allowing two-runs on five hits while not walking a single batter. For Curry it was his second start of the year striking out 10 or more batters in a game. He now has 72 strikeouts over 56.2 innings on the season.

On offense the RubberDucks would hit four home runs in the contest led by first baseman Micah Pries who would hit two on the night and drive in four runs. The home runs for Pries were his seventh and eighth on the season.

The Ducks would also get big offensive performances from Bo Naylor and George Valera. Naylor reached base four times on three hits and a walk and hit his fourth home run of the season a solo shot in the eighth inning. Valera collected three hits including his 11th double and drove in two-runs.

With the win Akron improves to 31-24 on the year.

Top Performers:

Micah Pries 2-4 2R 2HR 4RBI SB

Bo Naylor 3-4 3R 2B HR RBI BB

George Valera 3-5 R 2B 2RBI

Jonathan Engelmann 1-5 R HR RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-4 2R BB

Xzavion Curry 7.0(IP) 5H 2R 2ER 0BB 12SO (W)

High-A Lake County Captains

Guardians 22-year-old left-handed pitching prospect Rodney Boone just promoted from Lynchburg would make his Lake County debut on Friday night.

Boone who had a 1.85 ERA for the Hillcats covering 10 starts would shine in his first start for the Captains allowing just one run over five innings one just four hit while striking out eight TinCaps batters.

On offense Lake County would tie the game up at one run apiece in the third inning on a Joe Naranjo RBI single scoring Gabriel Rodriguez who had walked earlier in the inning from third base.

The Captains offense would be held scoreless the rest of the game while the Tincaps would push across the game winning run across the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning on an RBI triple following a error by shortstop Angel Martinez.

Lake County falls to 28-26 on the season with the loss.

Top Performers:

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-2 R BB

Joe Naranjo 1-4 RBI

Ray Delgado 1-3 BB

Rodney Boone 5.0(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 2BB 8SO

Raymond Burgos 3.0(IP) 2H 1R 0ER 2BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Trailing 4-to-0 in the seventh inning the Hillcats would finally break through putting three runs on the board on a two-run double by Richard Paz followed by an RBI single by Yordys Valdes.

Lynchburg's comeback would fall short however as they would be held scoreless over the final two innings falling by a final score of 4-to-3.

The loss drops the Hillcats to 29-26 on the season.

Top Performers:

Richard Paz 2-4 R 2B 2RBI

Yordys Valdes 2-4 RBI

Joe Donovan 3-4 2B

Milan Tolentino 1-3 R BB

Junior Sanquintin 1-4 2B

Will Dion 5.1(IP) 7H 3R 3ER 2BB 4SO

Arizona Complex League Guardians

The Arizona Complex League Guardians would suffer their first loss of the season losing to the A's in a seven inning affair by the final of 5-to-2.

ACL Guardians now 3-1 on the year would get their lone runs in the game in the second inning on RBI base hits by Erick Caripa and last night's walk-off hero Angel Contreras. Catcher Robert Lopez was the only Guardians player to collect more than one hit in the game going 2-for-3 while scoring a run.

Top Performers:

Rober Lopez 2-3 R

Angel Contreras 1-2 RBI BB

Erick Caripa 1-3 RBI

Manuel Mejias 1-3 R

Juan Benjamin 1-3 BB

Jack DeGroat 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

Brian Eichhorn 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Blue)

The Cleveland Guardians organization has two Dominican Summer League teams and Friday marked the first time this year they would face off against each other with the Red squad coming out on top as both teams are not 3-2 on the year.

The Blue squad would be led on offense by Nelson Aranguren who had a tremendous game going 4-for-4 with three doubles and a home run. The home run for 18-year-old C/1B prospect Aranguren was the first of his career.

17-year-old center fielder Jose Gomez would also hit his first career home run finishing 2-fo-4 on the day driving in two runs.

Top Performers:

Nelson Aranguren 4-4 2R 3(2B) HR 3RBI

Jose Gomez 2-4 R HR 2RBI BB

Reyden Hidalgo 3-4 R

Carlos Gutierrez 1-4 R RBI

Jose Cedeno 1-4 R 2B

Dominican Summer League Guardians (Red)

Trailing 5-to-4 in the top of the eighth inning the Red squad would get a huge bases loaded double off the bat of catcher Victor Izturis giving them a 7-to-5 lead at the time. Izturis in the game had two doubles and drove in five of the teams seven runs.

Third baseman Pedro Hernandez collected four hits in the game including his second double on the season. Hernandez scored once and also stole a base and is now hitting .438 early on in the season.

Outfielders Jasion Chourio and Ronald Pena would also provide an offensive spark as Pena would score twice reaching base four times on a double, single and two walks. Chourio reached base three times scoring three runs and stole his second base on the year.

Top Performers:

Victor Izturis 2-5 2(2B) 5RBI

Pedro Hernandez 4-5 R 2B SB

Ronald Pena 2-2 2R 2B 2BB

Jaison Chourio 1-3 3R 2BB SB

Rafael Ramirez 1-3 R 2BB

Franklin Bolivar 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Jones Drives In Three And Reaches Base Five Times In Clippers Win

Shane Bieber Reaches Impressive Career Milestone

Emmanuel Clase Should Be An All-Star This Season

The Guardians Don't Need Home Runs To Score

Guardians, Rangers Split Doubleheader To Open Homestand

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI