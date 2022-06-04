Guardians Farm Report: Valera Blasts Eighth Home Run Of The Season

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

All four Cleveland Guardians affiliates were in action Friday night including a double header for Akron and the completion of a suspended game by Lynchburg.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

One night after putting 15 runs on the board Columbus comes back and hangs a 10 spot on Toledo for their second straight win. With the win the Clippers move to 10 games above .500 on the season at 31-21.

The Clippers would be led on offense by Alex Call who reached base five times on three hits and two walks including two doubles. Call would score twice, drive in three runs and steal a base as well on the night.

Columbus third baseman David Fry would have another nice game one day after hitting his eighth and ninth home runs of the season and driving in five runs. Fry would collect two hits in the game including a bases loaded double that platted three runs. He now has eight RBI's over his last two games.

The only home run for the Clippers would come off the bat of Will Benson. The home run for Benson was his ninth on the season

Columbus reliver Aaron Pinto finished out the game with two scoreless innings while striking out three to pick up his first save of the season.

Top Prospects:

Alex Call 3-3 2R 2(2B) 3RBI 2BB SB

David Fry 2-5 2B 3RBI

Will Benson 1-4 R HR RBI

Jose Fermin 2-3 2R BB

Will Brennan 1-3 3R BB

Bobby Bradley 0-1 R 3RBI BB

Aaron Pinto 2.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

George Valera would help get Akron on the board first blasting a three-run home run in the third inning. Valera after a slow start to the year is now up to eight home runs and 30 RBI's on the year.

RubberDucks starter Logan Allen was the other storyline of the game as he bounces back nicely after struggling some over his previous three outings.

Allen would fall one out short of pitching a seven-inning complete game shutout as he was removed with a runner on first due to his pitch count. The runner would come around to eventually score off the before Akron would get the final out of the game.

Despite losing the shutout Allen's performance was still tremendous throwing six and two thirds innings allowing just two hits and one run while striking out eight batters. He now has 73 strikeouts on the season which currently leads the farm system.

With the game one victory Akron improved to 28-20 on the year.

Top Performers:

George Valera 1-3 R HR 3RBI BB

Marcos Gonzalez 1-2 R 2B RBI BB

Bo Naylor 1-2 RBI BB

Brayan Rocchio 1-2 R

Logan Allen 6.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 1BB 8SO (W)

Richmond would get to Akron starter Luis Oviedo in game two of the double header scoring five runs off him knocking him out after just two and two thirds' innings pitched.

On offense Akron would get two hit games from George Valera and Jose Tena who combined collected four of the team seven hits in the game.

Outfielder Jonathan Engelmann would go deep hitting a solo home run in the second inning. For Engelmann it was his second home run on the season for Akron.

With the split of Friday's double header the RubberDucks record now stands at 28-21 on the year.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-4 R

Jonathan Engelmann 1-3 R HR RBI

Jose Tena 2-3 RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-2 R 2BB

Micah Pries 1-3 R 2B RBI

Robert Broom 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 2BB 0SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains Jhonkensy Noel would put give the team an early 1-to-0 lead crushing his organizational leading 12th home run of the season in the second inning.

Lake County would get another sensational start for 22-year-old RHP Gavin Williams as he would allow just one run over six and a third innings walking just one and striking out eight. Williams would lower his ERA to 1.40 on the season but would end up with a no-decision leaving the game with the score tied at one run apiece.

Lake County in the seventh would score on a sacrifice fly by Mike Amditis plating Alexfri Planez who had singled earlier in the inning from third base with the eventual game winning run.

The Captains with the win improve to 25-23 on the season.

Top Performers:

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 R HR RBI

Alexfri Planez 2-4 R

Ray Delgado 1-3 2B

Mike Amditis 0-2 RBI

Gavin Williams 6.1(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 1BB 8SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg and Carolina would complete the final two innings of Thursday night's game that was suspended by rain in the top of the eighth inning.

The Hillcats and Mudcats were tied at 2-to-2 when Carolina would hang a five spot o Lynchburg in the top of the eighth.

Trailing now 7-to-2 with two outs in the ninth inning the Hillcats would get a two-run home run off the bat of Joe Donovan making it a 7-to-4 game. For Donovan his second home run of the season would come too little too late as Carolina would hold onto win getting the final out of the game facing the next Lynchburg batter.

The loss would drop the Hillcats to 26-21 on the year and a half game behind Carolina in the division for the time being.

Top Performers:

Jorge Burgos 2-4 2B RBI

Jake Fox 1-4 R 3B RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-4 R 3B

Joe Donovan 1-4 R HR 2RBI

Victor Planchart 1-3 R

Reid Johnston 4.2(IP) 4H 1R 1ER 2BB 5SO

The Hillcats dominated the schedule contest for Friday night scoring six runs on 10 hits holding the Mudcats offense scoreless for the first seven innings of the game.

Lynchburg's Isaiah Greene would hit the only home run of the game hitting his now team leading third big fly of the year in the sixth inning putting the team up 5-to-0 at the time.

Hillcats starter Rodney Boone would throw six scoreless innings allowing just four hits and striking out six Mudcats in the game. Boone lowered his ERA to 1.85 on the season earning his third win. His 63 strikeouts on the season currently lead the Carolina League.

Lynchburg with the win leapfrogs Carolina to move back into first place by a half game now sitting at 27-21 on the season.

Top Performers:

Isaiah Greene 1-4 R HR RBI

Jake Fox 1-3 R 3B RBI BB

Dayan Frias 2-3 R RBI BB

Milan Tolentino 2-3 2RBI

Yordys Valdes 2-4 RBI

Wilfri Peralta 1-3 R 2B

Rodney Boone 6.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 0BB 6SO (W)

