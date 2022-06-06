Guardians Farm Report: Martinez Hits Two Of the Captains Four Home Runs In Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Almost a clean sweep the Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates on Sunday with Columbus, Akron and Lake County coming away victorious.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

With Columbus trailing 3-to-1 in the bottom of the ninth inning Alex Call would get a leadoff walk then an RBI double by Bobby Bradley to cut the score to 3-to-2. Jose Fermin would come into pinch run for Bradley and move to third on a groundout by David Fry. With one out Fermin would come into score and tie the game at 3-to-3 on a sacrifice fly by Mitchell Tolman.

The game would move into extra innings with the Mud Hens pushing a run across in the top of the 10th inning taking a 4-to-3 lead. Heading to the bottom of the 10th Tyler Freeman would come through with his third hit of the game driving home the game tying run from third base run with two outs making it 4-to-4.

Both teams would fail to score in the 11th inning. Onto the 12th still tied at 4-to-4. Clippers reliever Jake Jewell would hold the Mud Hens scoreless in the top of the inning bringing Columbus to bat. With one out and runners on the corners Trenton Brooks would step up and drive a single to right field and give the Clippers their second straight walk-off win!

With the win the Clippers stay hot improving their record to 33-21 on the year.

Top Performers:

Tyler Freeman 3-5 RBI

Bobby Bradley 2-5 2B RBI

Alex Call 1-3 2R 2B BB

Trenton Brooks 1-3 RBI BB

Tobias Myers 5.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 2BB 1SO

Anthony Castro 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Jake Jewell 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

RubberDucks would strike first blood platting two runs in the first inning on a two-run double by George Valera who stayed scorching hot. Valera now has 23 RBI's over his last 16 games hitting .379 during that span.

Richmond would tie the game in the top of the second inning off Akron starter Jaime Arias. The tie would not last long as Victor Nova would drive home Chris Roller who had walked earlier in the inning on a base hit making it 3-to-2 Ducks in the bottom of the second.

Akron would plate an insurance run in the fourth inning on a RBI double off the bat of Daniel Schneeman. The run would prove to be the game winner as Richmond would tack on one more run in the fifth inning but that was it falling by a final of 4-to-3.

The Akron bullpen trio of Jared Janczak, Manuel Alvarez and Nic Enright would through four and a third scoreless innings of relief striking out seven batters with Janczak picking up the win and Enright earning his 10th save.

Akron improves to 29-22 on the season with the win.

Top Performers:

George Valera 2-3 2B 2RBI BB

Bo Naylor 1-2 R 2BB SB

Daniel Schneemann 1-4 2B RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-4 R 2B

Victor Nova 1-3 RBI

Jared Janczak 1.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (W)

Nic Enright 2.1(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains had their power stroke working on Sunday hitting four home runs in the game in a 9-to-2 route over West Michigan.

Lake County infielder Gabriel Rodriguez would start the home run barrage hitting a solo shot in the second inning tying the game up at 1-to-1. The HR for Rodriguez was his third of the season.

Next up in the home run parade was Angel Martinez who would put the Captains up 2-to-1 in the third inning with a solo shot of his own. For Martinez it was his second big fly of the year.

Moving to the fifth inning Lake County would load the bases for a red-hot Alexfri Planez who would hi the teams third home run of the day a grand slam to left field breaking the game wide open putting the Captains up 6-to-1. The grand slam for Planez who recently returned from a wrist injury was his second home run of the season.

The final home run would come in the 7th inning by Angel Martinez again as he would hit another solo shot for his second long ball of the game and third on the year.

Captains right-handed pitcher Lenny Torres who was piggybacking with starter Tommy Mace would look outstanding throwing four scoreless frames allowing no-hits while striking out one. Hopefully this will get Torres going who had been struggling ever since his first start of the season.

With the win Lake County improves to 26-24 on the year.

Top Performers:

Angel Martinez 3-5 3R 2B 2HR 3RBI

Alexfri Planez 2-4 R 2B HR 4RBI

Gabriel Rodriguez 2-4 R HR RBI

Micael Ramirez 2-4 R RBI

Ray Delgado 1-2 R 2BB

Lenny Torres 4.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Trailing 3-to-1 heading into the bottom of the fourth inning the Hillcats would tie the game up first on a solo home run by the recently promoted Junior Sanquintin and then on a RBI base knock by Yordys Valdes.

Unfortunately for Lynchburg that would be the only three runs they would score off Carolina. The Hillcats bullpen which has been very strong all year would relinquish three runs over the final two innings of the game handing the Mudcats a 6-to-3 win in the series finale.

With the loss Lynchburg still holds onto first place in the division but only by a half game now over Carolina. The Hillcats record now stands at 28-22 on the year.

Top Performers:

Junior Sanquintin 1-3 R HR RBI BB

Yordys Valdes 2-4 R RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-3 RBI BB

Will Bartlett 1-3 R BB

Jake Fox 1-3 BB

Jack Leftwich 4.1(IP) 4H 3R 3ER 1BB 8SO

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Farm Report: Noel Hits Farm System Leading 11th HR In Captains Loss

Guardians Farm Report: Frias Slam Helps Propel Lynchburg Into First Place

The Guardians Have Quietly Had One Of The Best Bullpens In Baseball

Guardians Sweep Royals With A Commanding Start From Konnor Pilkington

Guardians Farm Report: Leftwich Fans 10 Lynchburg Win

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI