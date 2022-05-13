Guardians Farm Report: Tena Delivers Walk-Off Win For Akron

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Nice night for the farm system as all four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates take home wins Thursday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

No need for a walk-off win needed for Columbus yesterday like the previous two games against St. Paul. The Clippers would get their third straight win over the Saints thanks to starter Tobias Myers longest outing of the season.

Myers would give the team six solid innings of work allowing three runs all were unearned. He would take home his first win of the year and first win with the Guardians organization since coming over in a trade with the Rays. With the win Columbus improves to 21-12 on the year.

The offense was led by Richie Palacios who drove home two runs on three base hits in the game. Oscar Gonzalez would collect two hits including an RBI double. Alex Call the hero from the previous two nights stayed red hot picking up three hits and scoring a run. Call extended his on-base streak to 15 straight games.

The Clippers shortstop Tyler Freeman would extend his hitting streak to eight straight games with an RBI single in the 8th inning. Guardians infielder Yu Chang who is rehabbing with the team added an RBI double and a walk.

Top Performers:

Richie Palacios 3-5 R 2RBI

Oscar Gonzalez 2-4 2B RBI

Fry 1-4 R 2B RBI

Yu Chang 1-4 2B RBI BB

Freeman 1-4 R RBI

Alex Call 3-4 R

Tobias Myers 6.0(IP) 4H 3R 0ER 2BB 2SO (W)

Eli Lingos 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 0SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Erie starting pitcher Austin Bergner had a perfect game going until the sixth inning when Akron outfielder Jonathan Engelmann would take him deep for his first home run of the season. The home run would cut the SeaWolves lead to 3-to-1 at the time.

The SeaWolves would hold onto a 3-to-2 lead with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning until the Ducks Micah Pries would tie the game up with a solo home run that would send the game into extra innings. Pries has now homered in back-to-back games collecting his first two home runs of the season.

Both teams would go scoreless in the 10th inning and each score one run in the 11th. The RubberDucks would hold the SeaWolves without a run in the top of the twelfth when shortstop Jose Tena with two outs would drive home the winning run scoring Ike Freeman from second base giving the Ducks a 5-to-4 walk-off win. With the win Akron is now 16-14 on the year.

Akron did get another terrific outing from left-handed starting pitcher Joey Cantillo who threw four scoreless innings allowing just one hit and tying a season high eight strikeouts. Cantillo has not allowed a run over his last three outings striking out 18 batters over 13.0 consecutive scoreless frames.

Top Performers:

Jose Tena 2-6 R 2RBI

Micah Pries 1-4 R HR RBI BB

Jonathan Engelmann 1-5 2R HR RBI

Will Brennan 1-5 RBI

Eric Rodriguez 2-4

Joey Cantillo 4.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 1BB 8SO

Kevin Kelly 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County's offense continued to struggle to score runs but fortunately the pitching staff would hold Great Lakes to just one run in the game. Captains starter Mason Hickman would strikeout six Loons over four scoreless innings on the night. Matt Turner and Alaska Abney would come out of the bullpen and allow just one run over the final five innings of the game with Abney picking up the win.

The Captains two runs in the game would come on a pair of RBI doubles one by catcher Mike Amditis in the second inning and one by shortstop Angel Martinez in the eighth. With the win Lake County moves to 13-16 on the season.

Top Performers:

Mason Hickman 4.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 2BB 6SO

Matt Turner 3.1(IP) 3H 1R 1ER 2BB 3SO

Alaska Abney 1.2(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

Mike Amditis 1-2 2B RBI BB

Angel Martinez 1-4 2B RBI

Micael Ramirez 1-3 R

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

The Hillcats offense had a big night scoring 11 runs on 14 base hits against the Wood Ducks Thursday night. The offense would get a couple big nights from Milan Tolentino and Yordys Valdes. Valdes would collect three hits in the game driving home five runs while Tolentino went four for four at the plate scoring four times and adding one RBI.

With the four-hit game Tolentino raised his season average back over the .400 mark. Tolentino now leads all minor league baseball with a .410 average and is the only player currently hitting over .400 on the season.

Lynchburg pitcher Brauny Munoz would pick up the win throwing three scoreless innings after coming on for starter Will Dion in the fifth inning. With the win the Hillcats move a game over .500 at 15-14 on the season.

Top Performers:

Yordys Valdes 3-5 R 5RBI

Milan Tolentino 4-4 4R RBI

Isaiah Greene 1-3 R 3B 2RBI 2BB

Jorge Burgos 2-4 3R

Richard Paz 2-5 2RBI

Jake Fox 2-5 R

Will Dion 4.0(IP) 4H 2R 2ER 3BB 5SO

Brauny Munoz 3.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

