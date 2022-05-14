Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Helps Power Columbus To Fourth Straight Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Nice night for the farm system as all four Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliates take home wins Friday.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus would jump out early to a 7-to-0 lead after the first two innings including a huge 3-run home run by Oscar Gonzalez in the second inning. The home run was Gonzalez's farm leading ninth on the season and his 30 RBI's only trail current Akron RubberDucks outfielder Will Brennan who has 32 on the year.

The lead wouldn't last long however as the Clippers starter Adam Scott would cough up seven runs in the third inning to the Saints knocking him out of the game early.

The game would remain 7-to-7 until the seventh inning when Columbus would break through on a Mitchell Tolman two-run home run putting the Clippers up 9-to-7. Columbus would add two more insurance runs in the eighth inning on a two-run single by Trenton Brooks and would go on to win by a final score of 11-to-7.

The Clippers have won four straight games in the series now over the Saints improving their record to 22-12 on the season.

Top Performers:

Oscar Gonzalez 2-5 2R HR 3RBI

Will Benson 3-5 2R HR RBI SB

Mitchell Tolman 3-3 R 2(2B) HR 3RBI BB

David Fry 3-5 R 2B 2RBI

Brooks 1-4 R 2RBI BB SB

Tyler Freeman 1-4 3R

Aaron Pinto 2.1(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 1BB 5SO

Ben Krauth 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Erie would get to Akron starter Hunter Gaddis early putting up three runs in his first two innings of work. Gaddis would settle down and blank the SeaWolves over the next three innings keeping the RubberDucks in the game.

Akron would get on the board in the fourth inning on a Micah Pries double and an error by Erie's centerfielder that allowed Bo Naylor to score.

The RubberDucks would score three more times in the fifth inning on RBI base hits by Victor Nova, Bo Naylor and Micah Pries putting them on top for the first time in the contest. Akron would add an insurance run in the sixth inning putting them up 5-to-3.

RubberDucks relievers Tim Herrin and Nic Enright would hold Erie scoreless over four innings out of the pen. Herrin would strikeout seven on the night in his three innings of work while Enright picked up his fifth save of the season closing the game out in the ninth. Akron improves to 17-14 on the season with the win.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 1-3 2R 2B RBI BB

Micah Pries 2-4 2B RBI

Victor Nova 1-2 R 2B RBI

Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 6H 3R 3ER 2BB 3SO (W)

Tim Herrin 3.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 0BB 7SO

Nic Enright 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (SV)

High-A Lake County Captains

Captains starter Gavin Williams continued his incredible start to his pro-career allowing just one run on five hits to the Loons over five and two thirds innings while striking out six batters.

Great Lakes would score first in the top of the fourth inning taking a 1-to-0 lead. Lake County's Aaron Bracho would make that lead short lived as he would crush a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning trying the game up at one apiece.

The Captains would add one more run in the fourth inning on a Mike Amditis single and an error by the Loons left fielder allowing Connor Kokx to score.

Great Lakes would tie up the game in the top of the ninth inning on an throwing error by Lake County shortstop Angel Martinez making 3-to-3. Martinez however would redeem himself in the bottom half of the inning with a walk-off single to center field that score Amditis who had walked earlier in the inning.

With the walk-off win the Captains inch closer to .500 on the season improving to 14-16 on the year.

Top Performers:

Aaron Bracho 1-4 R HR RBI

Angel Martinez 2-5 RBI

Petey Halpin 1-2 R 2BB

Mike Amditis 1-3 R BB

Gavin Williams 5.2(IP) 5H 1R 1ER 1BB 6SO

Cade Smith 1.0(IP) 0H 1R 0ER 1BB 3SO (W)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg came into the 8th inning trailing 4-to-3 when Jake Fox would come up clutch hitting his first home run of the season and his career!

Each team would hold each other scoreless in the ninth inning and the game would head into extra innings. Down East would commit a huge error in the top of the 10th inning allowing Lynchburg to score two runs when their first baseman missed a catch giving the Hillcats a 6-to-4 lead.

Hillcats reliever Davis Sharpe in his second inning of work would close out the game in the bottom half of the 10th inning earning his second win of the season. Lynchburg moves to 16-14 on the season with the victory.

Top Performers:

Jake Fox 1-3 R HR RBI 2BB

Wilfri Peralta 1-3 2B RBI

Dayan Frias 1-4 R BB SB

Yordys Valdes 1-4 R RBI

Will Bartlett 1-4 R 2B

Jack Leftwich 4.0(IP) 2H 2R 2ER 2BB 8SO

Davis Sharpe 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO (W)

-----

You May Also Like:

Allen Consistently Dominating For Double-A Akron

Naylor Hits Game-Tying Grand Slam, Guardians Rally In Chicago

Guardians Farm Report: Brennan Drives In Six Leading Akron to Third Straight Win

Why This Is The Most Important Week Of The Season For The Guardians

What We Learned About The Guardians: May 9

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!