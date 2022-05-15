Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only two games last night down on the farm as both Columbus and Akron were postponed due to rain.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

St. Paul at Columbus (Postponed Rain)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Erie at Akron (Postponed Rain)

High-A Lake County Captains

Great Lakes put on a power display last night against Lake County pitching. The Loons would hit five home runs in the game two coming off starter Doug Nikhazy who would last only two innings allowing three runs.

The lone pitcher out of the four who appeared in the game for Lake County that made it through going unscathed was left-handed reliever Raymond Burgos. Burgos pitched quite well not allowing a run over hit over the final two and a third innings of the game while striking out a pair of Loons.

Of the Captains two runs only one would be earned on a Petey Halpin single in the third inning to score Angel Martinez. Martinez would record two hits in the game including his fifth double of the season. He is now riding a modest four game hitting streak in which he is 6-for-17 batting .353 during.

Lake County falls to 14-17 on the season with the loss.

Top Performers

Angel Martinez 2-4 R 2B

Petey Halpin 1-4 RBI

Johnathan Rodriguez 1-2 2BB

Joe Naranjo 1-3 BB

Connor Kokx 1-3 BB

Raymond Burgos 2.1(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg got a strong outing from starter Trenton Denholm who would just give up one hit over five innings of work allowing just one run. Denholm did walk four men but struck out a career high nine batters in the game earning his first career win.

Hillcats reliever Trey Benton would pitch a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his third save of the season. Benton on the year has appeared in eight games and has yet to allow a run over 10.0 innings of work while striking out 17. He's been almost unhittable to date giving up just one hit allowing an opponent's batting average of .033 against him.

The Hillcats scored all four runs in the fourth inning against the Wood Ducks on a two-run double by Wilfri Peralta, followed by an RBI single by Dayan Frias and a sacrifice fly by Jake Fox. With the win Lynchburg moves to 17-14 on the season.

Top Performers

Trenton Denholm 5.0(IP) 1H 1R 1ER 4BB 9SO (W)

Hugo Villalobos 3.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 0BB 6SO

Trey Benton 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 1SO

Wilfri Peralta 1-3 R 2B 2RBI

Dayan Frias 2-3 RBI BB

Victor Planchart 2-4 R

Jake Fox 1-3 RBI

-----

