Guardians Farm Report: Benson Flashes Power And Speed Combo in Clippers Win

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

The only Cleveland Guardians affiliate in action on Memorial Day was Triple-A Columbus as Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all had the day off.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus jumped out to an early lead on Toledo Monday putting up a five spot in the second inning off Toledo starter Tyler Alexander. Clippers catcher Bryan Lavastida would drive in two of the runs on his third home run of the season.

Columbus starter Tobias Myers would give the team four scoreless innings of work before departing in the fifth after the first two runners of the inning would reach base.

Clippers reliever Aaron Pinto would get out of the jam inducing a double play on Tigers top prospect Riley Greene then record a strikeout to get the third out of the inning. Pinto would go on to pitch a scoreless sixth inning as well and pick-up his second win of the season.

With Columbus up 7-to-1 in the eighth inning Will Benson who already singled, walked and stolen his 11th base of the season earlier in the game took Mud Hens reliever Shea Spitzbarth deep for an opposite field two run home run. The home run for Benson was his eighth of the season for Triple-A Columbus.

Benson's 11 stolen bases are currently the second most in the Guardians farm system behind Lynchburg Hillcats outfielder Luis Durango's 13 on the year. His eight home runs are the fourth most behind Jhonkensy Noel with 10 and Oscar Gonzalez and Joe Naranjo's nine.

With the series opening win Columbus improves to 29-20 on the season.

Top Performers:

Will Benson 2-4 2R HR 2RBI BB SB

Bryan Lavastida 1-3 R HR 2RBI

Gavin Collins 2-4 2R 2B RBI

Will Brennan 1-4 2RBI

David Fry 2-3 R BB

Tobias Myers 4.0(IP) 3H 0R 0ER 4BB 2SO

Aaron Pinto 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 1SO (W)

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Make Roster Moves, Gonzalez Set For MLB Debut

Is It Time To Trade Franmil Reyes?

Guardians Farm Report: Cairo Homers In Second Straight Game In Captains Victory

Guardians Come Up Short, Drop Series In Houston

Civale Placed On 15-Day IL, Pilkington Expected To Start Thursday

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI



Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!