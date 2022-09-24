Guardians Farm Report: Noel And Tena Make Triple-A Debut For Columbus

The Triple-A Columbus Clippers remain the only Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate still playing games as Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all have finished their seasons.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Toledo would knock Columbus starter Konnor Pilkington out of the game early scoring two runs in the first inning and two more in the fourth. Pilkington would allow the four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four over his three and a third innings pitched.

Trailing 4-to-0 the Clippers would finally breakthrough in the top of the sixth inning when Nolan Jones would reach on an error by the Mud Hens pitcher start the frame.

Designated hitter 21-year-old Jhonkensy Noel making his Triple-A debut would follow Jones with a double down the third base line putting runners on second and third with nobody out.

For Noel he would finish the game 1-for-4 with the double and a pair of strikeouts. Noel prior his promotion to Columbus was leading the farm system in home runs with 32, extra base hits 59 and was second in RBI's with 84 between Lake County and Akron.

After a George Valera strikeout David Fry would plate the team's first run on a sacrifice fly to right field scoring Jones from third making it a 4-to-1 ballgame. The RBI for Fry was his 72nd on the season.

Columbus still trailing 4-to-1 in the top of the ninth inning would mount a comeback placing runners on the corners with nobody out. Oscar Mercado would ground into a double play as the runner on third would score but essentially squash rally.

Now 4-to-2 but with two outs Jose Tena would line out to left field ending the game. Tena would finish his Triple-A debut 0-for-4 with a walk.

Prior to his promotion to Triple-A the 21-year-old infield prospect Tena was second in the Guardians farm system with 136 hits on the season while playing at Akron. He also had 44 extra base hits including 13 home runs while hitting .262 on the year.

The loss for Columbus drops their record to 81-63 on the season.

Top Performers:

Nolan Jones 1-4 R 2B

Trenton Brooks 1-4 R 2B

Jose Fermin 2-4 2B

Jhonkensy Noel 1-4 2B

Ian Hamilton 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 3SO

