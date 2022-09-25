Guardians Farm Report: Plesac Helps Columbus Blank Toledo With Strong Rehab Outing

The Triple-A Columbus Clippers remain the only Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate still playing games as Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all have finished their seasons.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Three Clippers pitcher's shutout the Mud Hens Saturday allowing six hits and striking out 13 without walking a single batter.

Cleveland Guardians right-handed pitcher Zach Plesac made the start in a rehab appearance. Plesac who was on a pitch count threw five scoreless innings allowing just two hits while striking out five on 65 pitches earning the win. He looked very good commanding all his pitches with his fastball sitting in the low 90's.

Xzavion Curry who replaced Plesac coming on in relief in the sixth inning would strikeout six Toledo batters over three innings of work giving up four base hits.

Clippers reliever Justin Garza came on in the ninth inning and retired the side in order striking out a pair of Mud Hen batters.

On offense up 2-to-0 in the fourth inning with one out and the bases loaded Columbus left fielder Richie Palacios would triple clearing the bases giving the team a commanding 5-to-0 lead.

The very next batter for the Clippers second baseman Brayan Rocchio would connect on a double to plate Palacios extending the lead to 6-to-0 over the Mud Hens.

The win for Columbus improves their record to 82-63 on the year.

On side note in the game was Guardians 21-year-old infield prospect Jose Tena picked up his first Triple-A hit with a leadoff double in the second inning playing in just his second game with the team since his promotion from Akron. Tena would finish 2-for-3 at the plate with the double a walk and a run scored.

Top Performers:

Richie Palacios 1-5 R 3B 3RBI

Brayan Rocchio 1-3 R 2B RBI 2BB

Jose Tena 2-3 R 2B BB

Trenton Brooks 2-3 R BB

Zach Plesac 5.0(IP) 2H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO (W)

Xzavion Curry 3.0(IP) 4H 0R 0ER 0BB 6SO

