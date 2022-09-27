Guardians Farm Report: Naylor Goes Deep Twice Reaching 20/20 Mark In Clippers Route

The Triple-A Columbus Clippers remain the only Cleveland Guardians minor league affiliate still playing games as Akron, Lake County and Lynchburg all have finished their seasons.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus offense came to play Monday scoring 17 runs on 19 hits including a season high six home runs against Indianapolis in their blowout win.

Clippers shortstop Brayan Rocchio got the scoring started in the first inning hitting a two-run home run scoring Richie Palacios who had led off the game with a base hit. For Rocchio it was his fifth home run at the Triple-A level and number 18 overall on the season.

The scoring would continue in the second inning for Columbus with one on and nobody out second baseman Jose Tena would hit is first Triple-A home run an opposite field two-run shot just over the left field wall. The 21-year-old Tena was playing in just his third game since his promotion from Akron. He now has 14 home runs on the year.

The very next batter Trenton Brooks would follow up Tena blasting a solo shot to right field giving the Clippers back-to-back home runs and a 5-to-0 lead after two innings of play. For Brooks the home run was number 11 on the year.

Indianapolis would get on the board in the top of the fourth inning scoring their only run of the game cutting the Columbus lead to four runs at 5-to-1.

The Clippers however would come right back in the bottom half of the inning with the first two batters reaching base catcher Bo Naylor would launch a three-run home run to right center field making it an 8-to-1 game.

The home run for Naylor was his 20th on the season making him the only player in the farm system to reach the 20 home run and 20 stolen base mark this year. The last Guardians player to reach the mark was Will Benson back in 2019 when he hit 22 home runs and stole 27 bases.

Still in the fourth inning the very next batter third baseman David Fry would follow Naylor with a home run of his own giving the Clippers back-to-back home runs for the second time in the game. The solo home run for Fry was number 17 on the season.

Columbus would finish the fourth inning scoring six runs in all extending their lead to 11-to-1 over Indianapolis.

The score would stay the same until the bottom of the eighth when the Clippers would put six runs on the board for the second time on the evening making it a 17-to-1 game over the Indians.

The big blow in the inning came on a two-run home run by Bo Naylor his second long ball of the game and number 21 on the season.

Naylor would finish the game with 5 runs batted in giving him 68 now on the season in 117 games. He also has 51 extra base hits on the year to go along with a robust .888 OPS.

24-year-old right-handed pitcher Hunter Gaddis started he game for Columbus and picked up his fourth win of the season at the Triple-A level. Gaddis looked sharp striking out six batters over his five innings of work allowing just one run on two hits and did not walk a batter.

Columbus improves to 83-64 on the year with the win.

Top Performers:

Bo Naylor 3-6 2R 2HR 5RBI

Trenton Brooks 3-5 2R 2B HR 3RBI

Brayan Rocchio 2-3 3R HR 3RBI BB

Richie Palacios 3-6 3R 2RBI

Jose Tena 1-3 3R HR 2RBI 2BB

David Fry 2-6 R HR RBI

Hunter Gaddis 5.0(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 0BB 6SO (W)

