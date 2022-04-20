Guardians Farm Report: Clippers Extend Win Streak To Nine Straight

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

The Columbus Clippers were the only affiliate to win last night taking home their ninth straight victory beating Indianapolis in their series opener on the road.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

The Columbus Clippers were victorious last night in the series opener at Indianapolis taking home their ninth straight win improving to 10-3 on the season.

The Clippers offense was led by outfielder Oscar Gonzalez who had three hits on the night including an RBI triple that gave Columbus an early 1-to-0 lead in the first inning. First baseman David Fry doubled in the fourth inning driving in two runs. Outfielder Richie Palacios added an insurance run with a RBI groundout in the ninth inning.

Adam Scott started the game and went four innings allowing just one earned run while striking out five Indians. Aaron Pinto got the win striking out four over two scoreless innings relieving Scott. Ian Gibaut earned his first save of the season striking out the side in a scoreless ninth inning.

Top Performers:

Oscar Gonzalez 3-4 R 2B 3B RBI

David Fry 1-4 2B 2RBI

Luke Maile 1-3 R BB

Will Benson 1-3 R

Adam Scott 4.0(IP) 4H 2R 1ER 2BB 5SO

Aaron Pinto 2.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 1BB 4SO (W)

Ian Gibaut 1.0(IP) 0H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO (SV)

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

It was an ugly first game of the series for Akron last night at Bowie. Starter Hunter Gaddis coming off a brilliant first start of the season was tagged for five runs and couldn't make it out of the first inning only getting two outs. Bowie would go onto score eight runs total in the first inning and never look back.

The RubberDucks did have a handful of bright spots in the game including top prospect George Valera collecting three hits including his second home run of the season. Outfielder Will Brennan and catcher Seth Caddell each added two hits apiece.

Reliever Kevin Kelly managed to throw two scoreless innings in a 20 run game. Kelly was sharp striking out five Baysox batters allowing just one hit over his two frames.

Top Performers:

George Valera 3-5 2R HR 2RBI

Seth Caddell 2-4 R 2B RBI

Will Brennan 2-5 2B RBI

Jose Tena 1-4 R BB

Micah Pries 1-4 R BB

Kevin Kelly 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 5SO

High-A Lake County Captains

The Captains starter Tanner Bibee pitched well in his second start of the season going four and two thirds innings allowing three unearned runs while striking out five. Bibee was his own worst enemy in the second inning with two outs he committed two errors on a play on a ground ball he bobbled then threw away allowing one run to score. The next batter took him deep for a two run home run. That was all the scoring in the game for Great Lakes.

Lake County's offense was held to just four hits and one run. The lone run came in the second inning when Jhonkensy Noel walked and came around to score when Korey Holland grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out.

Top Performers:

Tanner Bibee 4.2(IP) 5H 3R 0ER 1BB 5SO

Randy Labaut 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 4SO

Alaska Abney 1.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 2SO

Connor Kokx 1-3 BB

Jhonkensy Noel 0-2 R 2BB

Ray Delgado 1-3

Angel Martinez 1-1

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Rough loss for Lynchburg opening their series at Carolina on Tuesday. Not much good came from the game as all three pitchers for the Hillcats in the game were touched up.

Third baseman Dayan Frias was a bright spot collecting four hits in the contest. Catcher Victor Planchart stayed hot two hits in the game while shortstop Milan Tolentino drove in the lone run on a RBI single in the ninth inning.

Top Performers:

Dayan Frias 4-5

Victor Planchart 2-3 BB

Isaiah Greene 1-5 R 2B

Milan Tolentino 1-5 RBI

Franco Aleman 4.0(IP) 4H 3R 3ER 3BB 2SO

