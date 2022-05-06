Guardians Farm Report: Bartlett Hits Two Bombs And Drives In Five For Lynchburg

Here is a recap of what happened with the Guardians minor league teams last night

Only three of the four Cleveland Guardians affiliates were in action Thursday night with Lake County's game with Dayton postponed by rain for the second time this week.

Triple-A Columbus Clippers

Columbus was blanked by Omaha starter Brady Singer and the Storm Chasers bullpen Thursday only collecting four hits on the night. Bryan Lavastida led the way with two hits while both Tyler Freeman and Mike Rivera each had one in the game.

Clippers starter Peyton Battenfield didn't pitch terrible but would be let down by his team's defense that committed three errors in the game. Battenfield let up five runs over his seven innings but only three of the runs were earned. Columbus falls to 18-9 on the season with the loss.

Top Performers:

Tyler Freeman 1-4 2B

Bryan Lavastida 2-3

Mike Rivera 1-3

Peyton Battenfield 7.0(IP) 7H 5R 3ER 1BB 5SO

Double-A Akron RubberDucks

Akron dropped their third straight game of the series at Richmond last night dropping their record to 11-13 on the year.

Starter Tanner Burns would only allow one run in the game but would only last three and two thirds' innings throwing 74 pitches before being removed. Burns did strikeout five Flying Squirrels on the night to give him 27 on the season in just 21.2 innings to go along with a 1.69 ERA.

The Akron bullpen's recent struggles continued, as they would go on to allow five runs in the game after Burns departed.

The Ducks would trail 5-to-0 heading into the sixth inning when first baseman Micah Pries would help the offense finally break through with a two-run double cutting the lead to 5-to-2.

Akron would only score once more in the game when Brayan Rocchio doubled to lead off the second inning and eventually came home on a Julian Escobedo sacrifice fly.

Top Performers:

Brayan Rocchio 2-4 R 2B BB

Julian Escobedo 1-3 R 2B RBI

Micah Pries 1-4 2B 2RBI

Tanner Burns 3.2(IP) 2H 1R 1ER 2BB 5SO

Kevin Kelly 2.0(IP) 1H 0R 0ER 0BB 3SO

High-A Lake County Captains

Lake County at Dayton (Postponed Rain)

Low-A Lynchburg Hillcats

Lynchburg's offense would jump out early to a 3-to-0 lead early on in the second inning with the big blow coming on a Will Bartlett two run home run his first long ball of the season.

Fredericksburg would take the lead off starter Will Dion who surrendered four runs in the top of the third. All four runs however were unearned as two errors in the inning one by third baseman Jake Fox and one by Dion himself led to all the scoring.

Lynchburg would come right back and score two runs of their own in the bottom half of the third inning when outfielder Jorge Burgos would knock in both runs on his fifth double of the year making it a 5-to-4 Hillcat lead.

The Hillcats offense did not let up putting up a five spot in the fourth inning thanks in part to Bartlett again as he would drive in two more runs on a double in the inning.

Lynchburg would go on to win by a final of 10-to-7 taking game one of the double header and improve their record to 13-10 on the year.

Top Performers:

Will Bartlett 2-3 2R 2B HR 4RBI BB

Jorge Burgos 2-2 2R 2B 3RBI 2BB

Milan Tolentino 3-4 3R 2B RBI

Richard Paz 2-2 RBI BB

Jake Fox 1-4 R

Will Dion 4.0(IP) 3H 4R 0ER 1BB 2SO

Game two of the double dip would be all Fredericksburg as they would put up five runs off Lynchburg starter Reny Artiles who struggled with his command walking five over his three innings. Brauny Munoz would come onto relieve Artiles and not fair much better allowing four runs himself over his four innings pitched.

The only run Lynchburg would score came off the bat off the red-hot Will Bartlett who hit his second home run of the day homering in each game of the double header. Bartlett over his last 11 games is hitting .361 with a .477 OBP and 10 RBI's.

The Hillcats Milan Tolentino did extend his hitting streak to seven straight games with a single in the sixth inning. With the split of the double header Lynchburg moves to 13-11 on the season.

Top Performers

Will Bartlett 1-3 R HR RBI

Jorge Burgos 1-2 2B BB

Skeiling Rodriguez 2-3

Yordys Valdes 1-3 SB

Milan Tolentino 1-3

