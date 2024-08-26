Cleveland Guardians Lose No. 4 Prospect For Remainder Of Season With Broken Wrist
The Cleveland Guardians received some unfortunate injury news on Monday morning about one of their top prospects. Jaison Chourio, Cleveland's fourth-ranked prospect and MLB's 70th overall, will miss the remainder of the minor league season with a broken left wrist.
Chourio was initially injured on August 24 when he dove for a ball in center field in the fifth inning against the Salem Red Sox. The fracture was revealed later on and he's expected to return to the field in 2025.
This brings Chourio's incredible breakout year to an end. He played the entire 2024 season with the Lynchburg Hillcats (Single-A Affiliate) and hit .269/.414/.398 with an OPS of 812 in 98 games. This included 24 doubles, five home runs and 58 RBI.
Chourio even appeared in the 2024 MLB Futures Game and recorded and RBI, which ended up being the only run scored for the American League in the game.
Jaison, the younger brother of the Milwaukee Brewers' rookie sensation Jackson Chourio, has not only emerged as one of Cleveland's top prospects this season, but he has also become a budding star in all of baseball.
It's disappointing that Chourio's season has come to an end, but there are a lot of positives to take away from his 2024 campaign. If Chourio comes into 2025 playing the same way he ended the 2024 season, it wouldn't be shocking to see him in Lake County (high-A) and then up to Akron (double-A) at some point next year.