Cleveland Guardians Sign High-A Catcher To Minor League Contract
The Cleveland Guardians began their 2025 Spring Training on Tuesday, as their pitchers and catchers reported to the team's Goodyear, Ariz. complex.
With the organization's players set to prepare for the upcoming season this spring, Cleveland has added another player to its Minor League ranks.
On Tuesday, the Guardians announced that they have signed catcher Cameron Barstad to a Minor League contract, and that he will be part of the team's MiLB Depth Camp during Spring Training.
Barstad played 65 games with the High-A Beloit Sky Carp during the 2024 season before he was released in early August. The 24-year-old batted .221 with 29 RBI and a .678 OPS last year. He also ranked top-15 among Midwest League catchers in: hits (49), total bases (79), doubles (12), home runs (six), RBI (29), and walks (29).
Barstad was originally a sixth-round pick by the Miami Marlins in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Junipero Serra High School in California. The left-handed hitter made his professional debut with the Gulf Coast League Marlins in 2019, recording six hits, one home run, and five RBI in 15 games.
After spending the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Single-A Jupiter Hammerheads, he played another 18 games with the Hammerheads to begin 2023 before being promoted to High-A Beloit. During his time with Single-A Jupiter, Barstad batted .206 with 85 hits, 27 doubles, eight home runs, 43 RBI, and 55 walks in a combined 120 games.
He then played his final 52 games of the 2023 campaign with the Sky Carp. Barstad batted .236 during this span, while recording 38 hits, 13 doubles, three home runs, 28 RBI, and a .700 OPS.
