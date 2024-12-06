New Cleveland Guardians Top 10 Prospect Rankings Revealed
As an organization, the Cleveland Guardians had a remarkable 2024 season.
The Major League club won the American League Central crown and advanced to the ALCS.
And at the Minor League level, all four affiliates (Single-A through Triple-A) recorded winning records, with the Triple-A Columbus Clippers, Double-A Akron RubberDucks, and High-A Lake County Captains advancing to their respective playoffs. Lake County ended up taking home the 2024 Midwest League Championship as well.
With a new season on the way in a few months, Baseball America revealed its 2025 preseason top 10 Guardians prospects list on Friday. Below are its newest rankings, with each player's final 2024 level in parentheses:
1. Travis Bazzana, second baseman (High-A)
2. Jaison Chourio, outfielder (Single-A)
3. Angel Genao, shortstop (High-A)
4. Chase DeLauter, outfielder (Triple-A)
5. Ralphy Velazquez, first baseman/left fielder (High-A)
6. Welbyn Francisca, shortstop (Single-A)
7. Cooper Ingle, catcher (Double-A)
8. C.J. Kayfus, first baseman/left fielder (Double-A)
9. Juan Brito, second baseman (Triple-A)
10. Joey Cantillo, left-handed pitcher (MLB)
While Cleveland's player development system has been known for its prominent pitching over the past few years, nine position players lead Baseball America's latest Guardians prospect rankings. But this is not surprising, given the impressive performances from this group this year.
For instance, Bazzana, the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, hit .316 for High-A Lake County in the Midwest League Playoffs. Chourio was named the Carolina League MVP, leading the league in walks and ranking top-five in: on-base percentage, OPS, doubles, stolen bases, and runs.
Furthermore, Genao was named to the 2024 MiLB All-Prospect Team and a Midwest League All-Star, ranking top-eight in MiLB in batting average (.330, fifth), doubles (38, fifth), and hits (148, tied for eighth) across Lake County and Single-A Lynchburg. Francisca was named an Arizona Complex League All-Star, and Ingle was named the Midwest League MVP.
In addition to its latest top 10 Cleveland prospects list, Baseball America also released its "Best Tools" list for the Guardians' Minor League ranks.
Bazzana was named "Best Hitter for Average," DeLauter was named "Best Power Hitter" and "Best Athlete," Chourio was given "Best Strike-Zone Discipline," and Velazquez was bestowed "Best Infield Arm." Pitching-wise, Cantillo was tabbed as having the Cleveland system's "Best Changeup."
With these latest rankings and honors in mind, the Guardians have an abundance of young talent heading into 2025.