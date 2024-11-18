Several Guardians Appear On New Top-100 Prospect Ranking
There's a lot of attention on the Cleveland Guardians' major league roster and what potential moves the front office will make this offseason to supplement the team that reached the ALCS just a few weeks ago.
However, we can't ignore what's happening with Cleveland's prospects and the team's long-term future.
Bleacher Report released its updated top 100 prospects list for the 2024-25 offseason, and a handful of Guardians made the list.
89. Angel Genao - SS
71. Ralphy Velazquez - 1B
66. Jaison Chourio - OF
62. Chase DeLauter - OF
19. Travis Bazzana - 2B
Cleveland's five prospects are tied with the Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves for the second-most players to appear on this list. However, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Seattle Mariners lead the way, with each organization having six prospects on this ranking.
Not only do the Guardians have a handful of top-rated players on B/R's ranking, but some of them could be close to impacting the big-league roster.
Chase DeLauter was promoted to Triple-A at the end of the 2024 minor league season. He hit .304/.407/.739 in six games with the Columbus Clippers. If he can stay healthy, 2025 could be the year DeLauter finally makes his big league debut.
Travis Bazzana, the first overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is already 22 years old. The Guardians quickly assigned him to the Lake County Captains (High-A) and even helped them win the Midwest League Championship in August.
It seems unlikely that Bazzana will start the 2025 season on the major league roster, but it will be interesting to see how quickly he moves through the organization.
It's easy to see why the Guardians' future is bright, given the many exciting prospects in their organization.