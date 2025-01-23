Top Guardians Outfield Prospect One of Best In Baseball
The Cleveland Guardians undoubtedly have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball. That's a statement even other Major League executives agree with.
One of Cleveland's top prospects is even considered one of the best minor leaguers at his position heading into the 2025 season.
Jonathan Mayo, prospect evaluator for MLB.com, released his top outfield prospects for the 2025 season. Coming in at No. 7 is Cleveland's second-overall prospect, Chase DeLauter.
This is DeLauter's first time appearing on the list, and hopefully his last, too.
The 23-year-old will very likely make his Major League debut and graduate out of his prospect status at some point this season. DeLauter could even have made his debut in 2024 if it weren't for a pair of injuries.
The Guardians selected DeLauter in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft. When the outfielder has been on the field, he's done nothing but impress at every level.
DeLauter spent most of his time at Double-A last season, finishing with a .252/.328/.441 slashline with a .769 OPS. He finished the season's final week at Triple-A and hit two home runs and four doubles in that short time span.
As mentioned before, the biggest concern regarding DeLauter is his injury history. There's no denying he has the talent to be on a big-league roster, but the question remains: how will he hold up?
DeLauter was limited to just 39 games all of last season due to a separate toe and foot injury.
Hopefully, DeLauter can stay healthy because he could be a key contributor to Cleveland's success this season. As Mayo points out, DeLauter is one of the best prospects in baseball at his position.