Trending Up, Trending Down: Cleveland Guardians' Top Prospects

#Guardians 22yr old (C) prospect Cooper Ingle reached base 3x tonight (2-5 3R HR 3RBI BB) in the completion of Tuesdays suspended game for Lake County in their win at Dayton that included this huge 3-run HR in the 11th inning! The HR was his 9th of the season. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/2pQpru7Q7j