Two Cleveland Guardians Prospects Climb Into MLB Pipeline’s Top 100
The Cleveland Guardians had four prospects on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list before the 2024 season began.
While Cleveland’s number remains the same in the list’s latest update, two new names have entered.
1B Ralphy Velazquez (No. 100) and OF Jaison Chourio (No. 96) have both made a strong impression with the Single-A Lynchburg Hillcats so far this year.
Velazquez, who will turn 19 years old later this month, is MLB Pipeline’s fourth-ranked Guardians prospect. Cleveland’s 2023 first-round pick has displayed a strong bat in his first season at the affiliated Minor League level.
He currently ranks top-10 among qualified Carolina League hitters in: home runs (six, second), total bases (53, tied for second), RBI (22, tied for sixth), extra-base hits (11, tied for sixth), slugging percentage (.477, seventh), and OPS (.829, ninth). Velazquez also ranks tied for 11th in the league with 30 hits, and has a pair of two-home run games so far this season.
Chourio, who will turn 19 years old this upcoming Sunday, is MLB Pipeline’s third-ranked Guardians prospect. The Maracaibo, Venezuela native has also fared well at the plate to begin his first full season of affiliated Minor League Baseball.
He currently ranks top-10 among Carolina League hitters in: on-base percentage (.448, second), runs scored (24, second), walks (25, tied for second), OPS (.871, fourth), stolen bases (12, tied for seventh), and batting average (.299, eighth).
Looking back to MLB Pipeline’s preseason overall prospect rankings, OF Chase DeLauter moved up nine spots, jumping from 31st to 22nd, and 1B Kyle Manzardo leaped 20 spots from 59th to 39th on the list. SS Brayan Rocchio graduated from “prospect” status, while RHP Daniel Espino, who underwent pitching shoulder surgery this past March, is now no longer on the list.