Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Padres, 7-0
The Cleveland Guardians dropped their second game out of the All-Star Break as the San Diego Padres offense came to life, 7-0.
Here are three takeaways and observations from Cleveland's loss.
Gavin Williams Struggles Second Time Through Order
Gavin Williams made his fourth start of the season on Friday night as he looks to play a critical role in Cleveland’s second-half success. However, that will have to wait, as he made an unplanned early exit on Saturday.
Williams looked solid his first time through San Diego's order but struggled with his command the second time he saw the Padres hitters. He gave up four hits and walked three batters the second time, and two of those walks came with the bases loaded.
Williams losing command like this is uncharacteristic of the hard-throwing righty, but the Padres certainly took advantage of it.
If anything, this start should further push the front office into acquiring a pitcher before the trade deadline.
Dylan Cease Dominates
Guardians-Padres may be an interleague matchup, but Cleveland is very familiar with Dylan Cease going back to his days with the Chicago White Sox.
Cease has always pitched well against Cleveland, which was true again on Saturday. San Deigo’s starter pitched 7.0 innings, gave up just one hit, walked only one batter, and struck out ten hitters. Cease’s best pitch was his slider, which he got nine swings and misses on.
Credit to Cease for pitching a great game, but whatever the Guardians' game plan was, it clearly didn’t work.
Spencer Howard’s Baffling Appearance
The Guardians going to a multi-innings reliever down, and the offense struggling isn’t strange in its own right. However, who Stephen Vogt decided to put on the mound does raise some questions for the immediate future.
Heading into tonight’s game, Spencer Howard was Cleveland’s probably starting pitcher for Tuesday’s game. Howeared pitched the final two innings for the Guardians and threw 46 pitches. Even if he gave up no runs, it would be hard to envision him starting in a game three days after he appeared out the bullpen.
Cleveland will likely need a pitcher to start early next week.