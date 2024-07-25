Three Observations From Guardians Victory Over Tigers, 2-1
The Cleveland Guardians offense didn’t make it easy on themselves, but they came away with a win against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night, 2-1.
Here are three observations and takeaways from the Guardians’ latest victory.
Tanner Bibee's Early Exit
Tanner Bibee was phenomenal in his start against the Tigers. He threw 5.0 innings, gave up just two hits, one earned run, and threw 64 percent of his pitches for strikes. It certainly looked like a game in which he could pitch deep into the seventh inning or further.
This is the type of efficient start that the Guardians desperately needed from their starting rotation. However, it didn’t come with its own drama.
Bibee scared everyone at Progressive Field and Guardians fans when he limped off the mound prior to the sixth inning and left the game early. Thankfully, the team confirmed that it was just cramping and nothing more serious than that.
Big Night For Bo Naylor
Bo Naylor supplied the spark for the offense on Wednesday.
Cleveland’s catcher recorded a single and advanced to second base on a past ball in the fifth inning. He then came around to score the tying run thanks to a Steven Kwan base hit.
Then in the bottom of the eighth, Bo worked a leadoff walk and stole second base to put himself in scoring position. Detroit smartly walked Jose Ramirez, bringing Josh to the plate. The older Naylor brother came up clutch with a base hit which scored Bo, the winning run.
Cleveland’s Bullpen Comes Up Big Again
The Guardians bullpen looked like they’d get an off night as Bibee quickly wroed through Detroit’s lineup. However, once he left the game with cramping, they had to quickly get thsmeleves ready.
Even on short notice, this reliever core came up huge.
Scott Barlow had virtually no time to warm up. He came into the game as relief for Bibee and threw 1.1 perfect innings. Then it was Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin’s turn. Neither of them gave up a base runner in their combined 1.2 innings of work. Lastly, Emmanuel Clase came into the game and did what he does best, notching yet another save.