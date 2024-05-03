Tyler Beede Designated For Assignment, Guardians Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians made a few roster moves that affect the major league team ahead of their weekend home stand against the Los Angeles Angels. These moves look to replenish and help a bullpen who are in desperate need of fresh arms.
Tyler Beede Designated For Assignment
Tyler Beede’s time with the Cleveland Guardians has come to an end as the organization announced that they had designated him for assignment on Friday afternoon.
Beede was originally signed to a minor league deal over the offseason. He put together a number of impressive performances during spring training earning him a spot on the opening day roster. It also helped that Cleveland was dealing with a number of injuries to the rotation at the same time.
Beede made 13 appearances for the Guardians through the first month of the season and posted an 8.36 ERA and 1.79 WHIP over 14.0 innings pitched.
The veteran pitcher made a strong impact in the locker room, however, Cleveland needed more pitching depth and he was the odd-man out.
Peter Strzelecki Recalled From Triple-A
In the corresponding move, Cleveland called up RHP Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus to take Beede’s spot. Strzelecki has appeared in two games with the Guardians this season pitching 2.0 innings giving up no runs.
It’s very possible fans see Strzelecki on Friday night as the team looks to give a number of players rest after four straight extra-innings games earlier this week.