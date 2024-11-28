What The Cleveland Guardians Have To Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a time for reflection and examination of what to be grateful for. That goes for individuals, families, and sports fan bases.
Let's take a look at the Cleveland Guardians and a few things they have to be thankful for this holiday season.
Stephen Vogt
This time last year, no one knew what to expect from Stephen Vogt in his rookie season as a major league manager.
Flash forward 12 months, and that first-year skipper has led the Guardians to its first ALCS in eight years and won American League Manager of the Year.
The approach, message, and transparency Vogt brought into the locker room is exactly what the team needed. The best example of this was when he got emotional reflecting on Kyle Manzardo's massive home run at the end of the season.
Cleveland looks like it hired the best guy for this roster, and fans should be thankful for that.
Jose Ramirez
Baseball is notorious for handing out mega contracts to the best players in the game. Look no further than the deals Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and Bryce Harper have all received during their free agency.
When looking at the stats, Jose Ramirez is certainly a player who deserves one of those massive deals. Five times in the last eight seasons, he's finished top-five in the MVP voting and is one of the most consistent players in baseball.
However, J-Ram has made it clear that Cleveland is his home, the Guardians are his team, and he wants to retire as a member of the organization.
A player in any professional league rarely exhibits this type of loyalty, and it can't be taken for granted.
Guardians Elite Bullpen
If there's one thing that every team needs more of, it's pitching. The Guardians aren't alone in that group searching for more starting pitching.
However, the Guardians don't need to address their bullpen over the winter.
Cleveland's bullpen, led by Emmanuel Clase, Cade Smith, Hunter Gaddis, and Tim Herring, posted a historic ERA of 2.57 and 1.05 WHIP. This reliever core carried the Guardians in the regular season and was also a key part of the postseason plan.
The best part is that the Guardians will bring back almost an identical group for the 2025 season.