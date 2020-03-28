Love the Indians Hot Dogs and Bobbleheads? Don't Miss Out on These Hot Dog Derby Bobbles

Are you a collector of interesting and rare bobbleheads? Do you go searching every year for those new Indians bobbleheads that will increase your collection?

Well if this fits you and you are a fan of the Indians ‘Hot Dog Derby’ hot dogs, we have got some amazing news for you.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum have released a limited edition set of three bobbles that are going to make your collection stand out – three Indians hot dog derby bobbleheads – ketchup, onion and mustard.

All three are for sale at the website of the Bobblehead HOF and Museum, and you can purchase them for $40 apiece, or if you want to purchase all three they are $100 for the trio.

Here’s the bad news – in just a matter of two days they have already sold out on the website, and you can now place a pre-order for the hot dogs which will be scheduled for delivery in August.

With the popularity that the hot dogs have already had, and the fact it took 48 hours for the first batch to sell out, you might want to jump online and order all three at the link HERE.