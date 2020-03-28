Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

Love the Indians Hot Dogs and Bobbleheads? Don't Miss Out on These Hot Dog Derby Bobbles

Matt Loede

Are you a collector of interesting and rare bobbleheads? Do you go searching every year for those new Indians bobbleheads that will increase your collection?

Well if this fits you and you are a fan of the Indians ‘Hot Dog Derby’ hot dogs, we have got some amazing news for you.

Ketchup

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum have released a limited edition set of three bobbles that are going to make your collection stand out – three Indians hot dog derby bobbleheads – ketchup, onion and mustard.

mustard

All three are for sale at the website of the Bobblehead HOF and Museum, and you can purchase them for $40 apiece, or if you want to purchase all three they are $100 for the trio.

Here’s the bad news – in just a matter of two days they have already sold out on the website, and you can now place a pre-order for the hot dogs which will be scheduled for delivery in August.

Onion

With the popularity that the hot dogs have already had, and the fact it took 48 hours for the first batch to sell out, you might want to jump online and order all three at the link HERE.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dennis Eckersley - What Almost Was, What Could Have Been in His Time with the Indians in the 70's

The Indians had a number of players in the 1970's who were memorable - one of which was a future closer who eventually made it to the Hall of Fame in Dennis Eckersley - a pitcher who had some shining moments with the Tribe before he was traded away from the franchise.

Mark Warmuth

by

TexasTribe

Ubaldo Jimenez, the Indians and the Trade That Didn’t Pay Off Until the Last Minute

The Indians made a huge trade for former Colorado Rockies ace Ubaldo Jimenez, a deal that looked for a long time that it was a bust. Then in the final year of his deal with the Tribe he suddenly became as good as about any pitcher in the American League.

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

The Latest News and Rumors Regarding When We May See Major League Baseball Again

Things seem to be changing by the hour when it comes to when we might all enjoy the game of baseball again officially in stadiums around the country. Various baseball insiders continue to break down the news when it comes to changes and what may come next for fans and teams alike.

Matt Loede

"Almost Opening Day" #1 Who is Your Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player?

While it's hard to root for players from another team, there's been times in your life that another player that catches your eye and makes you wish that player was on the Indians roster. Today as part of the "Almost Opening Day" feature we talk about Your "Favorite All-Time Non-Indians Player"

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #6 What Player Have You Disliked the Most Over the Years

There are players that you may not like but admire, but then there's that list of a player or players that as a fan you just never liked when they took the field. Today we give you a list of those players that we just never liked and rubbed us the wrong way.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #5 Favorite Game You've Ever Attended

As we continue with our 'Almost Opening Day' feature, we ask our panel what was their all-time favorite game they ever attended. Our panel had some great replies, some games that everyone remembers and some games that probably no one would remember unless you attended it.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

"Almost Opening Day" #3 Have You Ever Caught or Grabbed a Foul Ball?

For some it's the highlight of their career going to the ball park. For others, it's happened more than once. It's catching a foul ball, and some are just slow rollers down the first or third base line, others are flyballs or line drives that are snagged out of mid-air. Here's some stories of catching foul balls and who may have hit them

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Has Aaron Civale Done Enough to Start the Season in the Indians' Rotation?

Aaron Civale was an impressive 3-4 last season in his rookie year for the Indians, and many think the 24-year-old has a bright future. While he's only thrown a couple innings this spring, the question is has he done enough for the tam to put him in the starting rotation to kickoff 2020?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

"Almost Opening Day" #9 Most Underrated Indians Player of All-Time

There's been plenty of underrated players that maybe were not household names over the years but players that had big impacts on the Tribe. As the final post in our 'Almost Opening Day' series, we give you our 'Most Underrated' Indians players of all-time.

Matt Loede

by

jdrottar23

"Almost Opening Day" #8 Favorite All-time Indians Uniform

The Indians, like most MLB teams, have undergone a number of uniform changes over the years, and as part of our 'Almost Opening Day' series our panel talks about the favorite uniforms that we've enjoyed over the years that the Tribe players have worn.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe