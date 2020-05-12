Cleveland Baseball Insider
2021 World Baseball Classic Likely Postponed

Matt Loede

As the covid-19 pandemic continues to force sporting events across the globe to be cancelled, one event that might not get back to the field before 2023 is that of the World Baseball Classic.

Reports came out Monday that the event was likely going to be postponed, and that the organization would try again to get the event on the field for 2023.

Games for the fifth World Baseball Classic were set to be held in Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.

Should the Cleveland Indians Trade Francisco Lindor as Soon as the Season Starts?

Francisco Lindor has been a highlight machine since he entered the league a few years back, and now two years before free agency he says he wants to test the market and does not want to entertain offers from the Indians. Should the team move him?

Casey Drottar

Indiansfanforever

Could the Yankees Be in the Mix as a Possible Trade Partner with the Indians for Lindor?

Last week baseball author Keith Law told 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland that Francisco Lindor was going to go free agency in 2022 and no longer would entertain any offers from the Tribe, leaving them in a tough situation. The team likely will deal Lindor before he hits free agency, and one team that would love to get their hands on him is the New York Yankees, but for New York there are a few things in the way before such a deal can be made.

Matt Loede

Matt Loede

Who was better? The 2005 Indians or 2007 Indians? (Part One)

The Cleveland Indians had two very good teams in both 2005 and 2007, both of which fell short of their ultimate goals. Today we take a look at the two squads, and compare and contrast on which one was better.

Chris Coon

Breaking Down the MLB Owners Proposal to Get Baseball Back on the Field

Major League Baseball is looking to take whatever steps it needs to in order to get back on the field, and Monday owners approved a proposal with a number of stipulations that the players would have to agree to get baseball back for a shortened 2020 season.

Matt Loede

Can Indians Manager Terry Francona Afford to be Patient with Players in a Shortened Season?

The 2020 MLB season is set to be around 80 games, half of what it normally is. With a shortened schedule it will be more important than ever for the Indians to get off to a quick start, and if they don't it's going to fall on manager Terry Francona to have a quick trigger finger on players - will he do it if need be?

Mark Warmuth

The Cleveland Indians Need to Create Opportunities for Bobby Bradley This Year

The Indians have one of the top power hitting players in the minors in Bobby Bradley. Last season he had a cup of coffee at the Major League level with mixed results, but in 2020 when the season finally gets going, the Tribe should do whatever they can to give him an extended look at the Major League level.

Casey Drottar

Richard77

Proposal of a "Universal DH" Being Talked About for the 2020 Season, a Rule That Would Benefit the Indians

While meetings are set for this week to start hashing out various proposals for the Major League Baseball season to get underway, with it comes some possible rule changes. One of those rule changes will be that of a "universal DH," a rule change that would very much help the Tribe with Franmil Reyes on the roster.

Matt Loede

Indians Players Give Honor on Social Media to Their Moms on Mother's Day

Matt Loede

Report Says MLB to Propose 80 Game Schedule with Expanded Playoffs for 2020

The 2020 Major League Baseball season already has missed out on six weeks of action due to the covid-19 virus, but reports say there will be a proposal out this week that would include an 80-game schedule with an expanded playoffs from five teams per league to seven, and teams playing in as many home stadiums as possible.

Matt Loede

Former Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Has Had an Interesting Weekend

Ex-Tribe hurler Trevor Bauer had one heck of a Saturday, from having to solicit help for what he said were 150 bees outside of his garage, to having ESPN put on live television his personal cell phone number, Bauer didn't exactly have a relaxing day.

Matt Loede