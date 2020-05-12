2021 World Baseball Classic Likely Postponed

As the covid-19 pandemic continues to force sporting events across the globe to be cancelled, one event that might not get back to the field before 2023 is that of the World Baseball Classic.

Reports came out Monday that the event was likely going to be postponed, and that the organization would try again to get the event on the field for 2023.

Games for the fifth World Baseball Classic were set to be held in Taiwan, Japan, and the United States.