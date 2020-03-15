Cleveland Baseball Insider
Top Stories
Opinion
Prospects
News

A Couple Cleveland Indians Take Part in Trevor Bauer's Pickup "Sandlot" Charity Wiffle Ball Game in Arizona

Matt Loede

There will be no Major League Baseball for some time after Friday’s announcement that spring training games have been cancelled and the start of the season will be on hold for at least two weeks, possibly longer.

The disappointment over the decision regarding Major League Baseball due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic was pushed aside Saturday night, even if just for a short time of fun.

Former Cleveland Indian and current Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer was the host for a “Sandlot” charity pickup wiffle ball game played in Arizona Saturday evening, featuring a number of fellow Major League players.

All proceeds raised in the charity event were being donated to support MLB game day staff who would be out of work with no games as of now to start the regular season.

The Indians were represented by Bauer’s best friend, pitcher Mike Clevinger, and outfielder Oscar Mercado, who hit a homer in the contest.

Bauer had announced his desire to have a game Friday after Major League pitcher David Carpenter tweeted at the Reds starter asking if they could organize such an event for a little ‘pickup’ baseball game.

Never the one to back down, Bauer quickly got a ton of support on social media, and put out a call for players that might want to take part in the event.

He got 1.2k replies, and there were quite a few Major League players on both sides that came out to have some fun and spread some joy knowing there won’t be any real baseball for a while.

Watch Momentum announced that the event would be closed to the media as well as to the general public to "protect the health and safety of the players."

Mercado’s homer was a great sign for a player that still technically is recovering from a sprained left wrist suffered in a Cactus League game two weeks ago.

The hope was that Mercado would start working with weighted balls this week and be able to be ready to go for what was the scheduled March 26 opener against the Detroit Tigers.

Clevinger showed no ill effects from his offseason knee surgery, and seemed just fine at the plate taking some swings and even connecting on a few pitches.

You can see the entire event from Saturday night on Watch Momentum’s (Bauer’s part owned venture) official twitter account.

Clevinger himself tweeted out about the success of the event, and how it would be a different story in the second game.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sim Game: Who Says You Have To Wait For Indians Opening Day?

With baseball on hiatus for the time being, we simulate what might have happened on Opening Day between the Indians and Tigers.

T.J. Zuppe

by

T.J. Zuppe

Ex-Indians Pitcher Trevor Bauer Wants to Organize a Little "Sandlot" Style Baseball While We Wait for the Season to Start

Always willing to think outside the box, former Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is looking to play a little baseball while fans and players wait out for the season to actually start. The pitcher is looking to organize a game with players still in Arizona willing to take the field for some fun.

Matt Loede

Report: MLB Players Being Allowed to Leave Spring Training Facilities After Announced Delay to Season

Now that Major League Baseball has ruled that the start of the season will be delayed by at least two weeks, a report Friday indicates that the players are being allowed to go back home if they choose or they could stay at the team's spring training complex.

Matt Loede

There's No Way the Indians Can Win the PR Battle Against Francisco Lindor

The Indians and All-Star SS Francisco Lindor have broken off extension talks for 2020. Most are blaming the Indians and owner Paul Dolan for the inability to get an extension done, and there's no way that the Tribe can win in the public eye in regard to the PR aspect of Lindor.

Casey Drottar

by

Richard77

Despite an End to Contract Talks, Indians SS Lindor Continues to Lead by Example

Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has turned the page on contract talks with the team and has stopped negotiating as he prepares for the 2020 campaign. Many think that this could be the last season he spends in a Tribe uniform as it's no secret the team wants to get something for him in return before letting him walk in free agency after the 2021 season.

Matt Loede

Two Current Indians Make the Newly Created "Diamond Club" for the New "MLB The Show 20" Video Game

A lot of baseball fans love the competition of playing video games, and this year "MLB The Show 20" should be a winner among video game and MLB fans alike. With the new "Diamond Club" mode in the game there's a couple current Indians that made the list for the club that should have fans excited for its arrival on 3/17.

Matt Loede

Video: How Has Francisco Lindor Handled All the Contract and Rumors This Spring in Goodyear?

There's been questions on if shortstop Francisco Lindor might be distracted by all the off the field questions about his future in Cleveland, and manager Terry Francona answers what he thinks is going on in the head of the 26-year-old All-Star.

Matt Loede

SI Picks the Indians to Go 84-78; Finish Third in the AL Central in 2020

A lot of fans seem to think that the window is closing on the Indians with the idea that the team may trade Francisco Lindor. Even with Lindor's future in doubt, the team is expected to be over .500 at 84-78, but they won't make the playoffs and will finish third in the AL Central.

Matt Loede

by

TexasTribe

Indians Team President Antonetti on Talks with SS Lindor About a Deal: "Weren’t Able to Align at This Point"

The Indians have been vocal about wanting to keep All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor on their roster past 2021, but talks stopped a few days ago and it appears that keeping him around is going to be next to impossible for the small market franchise.

Matt Loede

by

xbizo

Cleveland Indians Release Statement Regarding Pushed Back Season and Spring Training Games Being Cancelled

Like most other sports leagues around the world, Major League Baseball took swift action on Thursday, cancelling the remainder of spring training as well as pushing back the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks.

Matt Loede