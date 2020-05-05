A Couple MLB Players Who Were Hurt This Spring But Are Ready for the 2020 Season

Tom Verducci talks about a couple players around baseball who would not have been able to start the season if it would have kicked off on time due to injury, but with the season still on hold they have recovered and are ready to go if a season does wind up happening.

Those players include New York Yankees left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton, who had back surgery this offseason.

Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery to repair a groin injury and has also has been down due to a lat injury.

St. Louis Cardinals right hander Miles Mikolas had issues in the spring with a forearm strain, but should be ready if a season gets going.

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto missed time in the spring due to a oblique strain, but he has been taking swings and batting practice and also could be ready if a season gets underway.

There are a few Indians that have been working to overcome spring injuries, the most severe being ace pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had knee surgery after a tear was discovered.

Carlos Carrasco was close to a comeback when spring training was shut down, and he had already thrown in a spring training game.