A Couple MLB Players Who Were Hurt This Spring But Are Ready for the 2020 Season

Matt Loede

Tom Verducci talks about a couple players around baseball who would not have been able to start the season if it would have kicked off on time due to injury, but with the season still on hold they have recovered and are ready to go if a season does wind up happening.

Those players include New York Yankees left-handed starting pitcher James Paxton, who had back surgery this offseason.

Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery to repair a groin injury and has also has been down due to a lat injury.

St. Louis Cardinals right hander Miles Mikolas had issues in the spring with a forearm strain, but should be ready if a season gets going.

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto missed time in the spring due to a oblique strain, but he has been taking swings and batting practice and also could be ready if a season gets underway.

There are a few Indians that have been working to overcome spring injuries, the most severe being ace pitcher Mike Clevinger, who had knee surgery after a tear was discovered.

Carlos Carrasco was close to a comeback when spring training was shut down, and he had already thrown in a spring training game.

What Cleveland Indians Season Best Represents Their Version of "The Last Dance?"

The ESPN drama "The Last Dance" has taken the sports world by storm, as it retells the story of the 1998 Chicago Bulls. The Cleveland Indians have had their share of memorable and drama filled seasons, and today we take a look at four that could qualify for a mini-series of their own.

Matt Loede

Plenty of Roadblocks Remain For Major League Baseball to Have a Season in 2020

The Major League Baseball season has yet to kickoff, and there's been more than one proposal on the table for the season to get started. Today we look into what roadblocks would stop the league from not only starting but potentially being successful for 2020 with the covid-19 virus still a big part of society today

Matt Loede

by

Trihawkeye

2020 Could Be a Complicated Year for Cleveland Indians Prospect Daniel Johnson

Daniel Johnson has been doing whatever he can to get a chance at the Major League level with the Indians since they traded for him from Washington. With everything that is going into the 2020 campaign, it's going to be tough for the youngster to break through for the Tribe, but there are some things he can do to push him towards getting that chance.

Casey Drottar

For Hobby or Profit, Whatever the Case the Baseball Card Industry is Thriving

The internet along with a desire to have a new form of entertainment have helped the baseball card industry despite a game in 2020 not having been played as of yet. Some do it for a hobby, others for a chance to make money, but whatever the case the card industry is booming.

Matt Loede

Depth a Key Reason the Indians Window Remains Open for the Next Few Seasons

The Indians are waiting for the 2020 season to start, and while they are they are still tinkering with the roster and looking to build a roster and team that not only will be good for this season, but one that is built around depth and could be contenders for years to come.

Mark Warmuth

by

Richard77

The Indians Can Survive the Loss of Emmanuel Clase

When baseball gets going in 2020 the Indians will be without relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who was suspended on Friday for taking a PED. The reliever, who the Indians acquired from the Rangers for Corey Kluber, will be forced to sit for 80 games of the 2020 season.

Casey Drottar

Should Triston McKenzie Be a Trade Chip for the Indians in 2020?

The Indians may find themselves in the thick of a playoff race in 2020, and if they are going to need to make a deal to bring in a player, there's one pitcher in the minors for the Tribe that could garner them a solid return, that being highly touted pitcher Triston McKenzie. Would the Tribe move McKenzie to improve the Major League team in 2020?

Casey Drottar

by

Casey Drottar

Indians RP Clase Suspended 80 Games After Testing Positive For PEDs

Emmanuel Clase, who was acquired from the Texas Rangers in the Corey Kluber trade, was suspended Friday for taking the performance enhancing drug Boldenone.

Matt Loede

Indians, Browns, Cavs - Is Any Cleveland Team Close to Winning a Title?

Cleveland fans are passionate about their major sports teams, and that was on full display four years ago when the Cavs won a championship. Now it's 2020 and while the country faces uncertain times, the sports world will resurface again, and the debate is what team in Cleveland is closest to winning a championship next?

Matt Loede

How Do the Indians Stack Up in the New Central Division Against Nine Other Squads?

It looks like baseball is finally going to return, as the latest proposal has the season starting in late June or early July. The proposal has divisions being mixed up to having three 10 team divisions, the East, Central and West. We take a look at the Central, and how the Indians would stack up against the other nine teams

Matt Loede

by

Richard77