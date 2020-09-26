Cleveland Baseball Insider
Aaron Civale to Pitch Out of the Bullpen for the Wild Card Series

Matt Loede

The Indians continue to tweak their roster and get things ready for next week’s wild card series against a team yet to be figured out.

As of now the Indians sit with the number seven seed, meaning they would play the number two seed, who right now are the Oakland A’s. 

The way that the wild card series works is that all the games of the series would be played in the high seeds ballpark, meaning they would play the games in Oakland.

The club has yet to announce how their starting rotation will go for the beat-of-three set. 

The overriding speculation is that Shane Bieber will go in game one, Zach Plesac in game two and if needed, Carlos Carrasco in game three.

Today prior to the opener against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Indians pitching coach Carl Willis said Via Mandy Bell on Twitter that Aaron Civale, who was the team’s number five starter most of the year, will pitch out of the bullpen. 

Civale started 11 games for the Indians in 2020, going 4-5 with a 3.99 ERA.

He’s allowed 31 runs in 70 innings, as well as an American League high 72 hits. 

Civale has walked 16 during his starts, striking out 65.

Bell tweeted that Willis said that Civale will be on a pitch count for his final start of the regular season on Saturday, ensuring that he’ll be ready to come out of the pen for the start of the wild card round which kicks off for the Indians on Tuesday. 

Game #56 Observations: Indians Wrap Up Four-Game Sweep of White Sox with 5-4 Comeback Victory

The Indians wrap up a four-game sweep of the Chicago WS with a huge comeback as they beat the Sox 5-4 at Progressive Field. Jose Ramirez with a two-run double with two outs in the 7th won the game for the Indians, who have won 7 of their last 8.

Matt Loede

Bowlingman

Indians Make Roster Move Prior to Opener with the Pirates

The Indians made a roster move Friday prior to their series opener with the Pittsburgh Pirates, adding some depth to their bullpen while optioning one of their infielders to make room on the Major League roster.

Matt Loede

The Indians Playoff Hype Video Will Have Wishing the Postseason Started Today

The Indians are in the postseason after this past weeks four-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. While the AL Central title is still up for grabs, no matter how the weekend goes the team will play postseason baseball. The team has put out a video getting everyone ready for MLB's "second season," and it's amazing.

Matt Loede

The Best Player on the Indians Infield - It's Not Who You Think

It's been an interesting season for the Indians as they close in on their final three games and then the postseason. The team's infield has two big name star players who have both been impactful for the team in Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez, and this season it's Ramirez who has been the team's MVP, and might just be the MVP of the American League.

Zach Shafron

Indians Getting Hot at the Right Time, Is It Enough to Go the Distance in the Playoffs?

The Indians have just three games in the regular season left after Thursday night's affair with the White Sox. The team has won four straight and six of their last seven, and appear to be gaining momentum as the playoffs get closer. Will their current momentum be enough for this team to make a serious postseason push?

Zach Shafron

Indiansfanforever

What Did You Make of Jordan Luplow's Home Run Bat Flip?

Jordan Luplow smacked just his second homer of the season on Wednesday night in the Indians 3-2 win over the White Sox at Progressive Field. The shot came on a 3-0 pitch off Sox pitcher Gio Gonzalez, and Luplow's reaction after the hit has been talked about as he flipped his bat in a rather exaggerated way. What did you make of the flip of Luplow, and will there be any feedback tonight from the Sox?

Matt Loede

Padres and Ex-Indians Pitcher Mike Clevinger Has Elbow Sprain, May Still Pitch in Playoffs

San Diego Padres and former Tribe pitcher Mike Clevinger is nursing a sprained elbow according to an MRI done Wednesday night after he was pulled after one inning in a game against the Los Angeles Angels. The ex-Indian was scratched from his start on Saturday, and while it's not likely, the Padres are holding out hope he can still somehow pitch this postseason.

Matt Loede

MLB and Turner Wrap Up Seven-Year Television Rights Extension Through 2028

There will be a lot more baseball coming on TBS, as Sports Business Journal reports Major League Baseball and Turner Sports have agreed to a new seven-year extension on their current deal which will expire after next season. The deal in total is worth a whopping $3.7 billion.

Matt Loede

Francona Not Likely to Be Back in the Regular Season, Enters Bubble for Chance to Return During Playoffs

Indians manager Terry Francona has been all but officially ruled out for the final few games of the regular season when it comes to managing the Indians. The 61-year-old entered the bubble for the team on Wednesday, which means he could return to the team at some point in the postseason should the Indians keep playing.

Matt Loede

Indiansfanforever

Game #56 Observations: Indians Get Second Straight Walk Off Win, Luplow's HR Lifts Tribe to 3-2 Win Over White Sox

Jordan Luplow had struck out in two of his three at-bats entering the 9th inning on Wednesday night, but after Gio Gonzalez threw him three balls to start the at-bat, Luplow went for it, and took a fastball to the home run porch in left for the game winner as the Indians for the second straight night walked off against the White Sox, beating Chicago 3-2 for their 6th win in seven games.

Matt Loede