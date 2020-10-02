AL Central Makes a Quick Exit in Extended 2020 MLB Playoffs

If you're still mourning the Indians quick two-game playoff loss to the Yankees today, don't feel bad, there's other AL Central fans feeling your pain.

Both the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox were both eliminated from the postseason as well, making it a clean sweep for the American League Central.

The Twins were swept by the Houston Astros in two games at Target Field. They collected their 18th straight postseason defeat when they lost to Houston on Wednesday afternoon.

The White Sox made it a little more interesting, as they won the first game against the Oakland A's, only to lose two straight to end their season as well.

That means the two ALDS matchups in the American League will be a showdown of two AL East teams, the Yankees and Rays, which will be played in San Diego.

The other matchup will be a battle of two West teams, as the A's will play the Astros.